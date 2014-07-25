Inside the tunnels of Gaza
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army-organized tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Israeli army officers talk at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
An Israeli army officer walks during an army-organized tour for journalists in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Israeli army officers talk with journalists at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks before an army-organized tour for journalists at the Gaza border July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Gas deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014....more
An Israeli military excavator works on the Gaza side of the border with Israel during an operation to search for tunnels dug by Palestinian militants July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli army officer stands at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists on July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army-organized tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Smoke deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel during an operation to search for tunnels dug by Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli army officer walks up at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
An Israeli soldier takes position after receiving a warning of a possible tunnel dug from the Gaza Strip into Israel, outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli truck is seen near a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, near Kibbutz Nir Am just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz...more
Next Slideshows
Air Algerie crash
An Air Algerie flight carrying 118 people crashes in Mali.
Inside Gaza
On the ground amid the Gaza offensive.
Gaza offensive
Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.