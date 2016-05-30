Inside the tunnels of Islamic State
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in the village of Har Bardun, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi soldiers look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a building destroyed by an airstrike in the village of Mahana, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Peshmerga forces inspects a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle as he look a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization stand near a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Devastation in southeast Turkey
Residents survey the damage after months of clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants in the town of Yuksekova, in Turkey's largely Kurdish...
Remembering the veterans
President Barack Obama visits Arlington National Cemetery as the nation marks Memorial Day.
Displaced from Falluja
Civilians flee the fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants.
Deadly flooding in Germany
Heavy rains and deadly flooding wreak havoc in southwestern Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.