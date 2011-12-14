Inside the U.S. embassy in Iraq
A U.S. flag hangs from blast barriers guarding the entrance to the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. The compound, located in Baghdad's Green Zone, will be the home for thousands of American...more
A security contractor works out in a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An embassy employee drinks water while swimming laps in a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
State Department apartments complete with bullet-proof glass windows stand inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two flags of the U.S. and Iraq stand in a television studio in the Chancellery building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A library stands in a hallway inside of a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fresh fruit stands stacked next to a fake palm tree inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Outdoor tennis courts stand empty inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. flag flies in front of the Chancellery building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Signs hang on the front door of the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An indoor basketball court stands empty inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. State Department seal hangs in a dining room in the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Blast walls stand behind a community garden inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Holiday decorations hang on a light pole inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A sunflower plant grows in a private garden inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A landscaping vehicle with a U.S. State Department logo sits parked inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An outdoor soccer field stands empty inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A stuffed toy duck with the slogan "duck and cover" sits in a display case in a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians walk past an annex building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A private contractor comment box and weighing scales stand in a hallway of a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A commemorative plaque hangs on the Chancellery wall inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two palm trees stand above storage containers inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Christmas tree stands in front of the entrance to the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. State Department seal hangs in front of the dessert table at the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man carries dry cleaning past blast walls that protect the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
