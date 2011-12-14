Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 14, 2011 | 9:15pm IST

Inside the U.S. embassy in Iraq

<p>A U.S. flag hangs from blast barriers guarding the entrance to the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. The compound, located in Baghdad's Green Zone, will be the home for thousands of American citizens left after the U.S. military completes its withdrawal this month. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A U.S. flag hangs from blast barriers guarding the entrance to the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. The compound, located in Baghdad's Green Zone, will be the home for thousands of American...more

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A U.S. flag hangs from blast barriers guarding the entrance to the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. The compound, located in Baghdad's Green Zone, will be the home for thousands of American citizens left after the U.S. military completes its withdrawal this month. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 25
<p>A security contractor works out in a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A security contractor works out in a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A security contractor works out in a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 25
<p>An embassy employee drinks water while swimming laps in a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

An embassy employee drinks water while swimming laps in a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

An embassy employee drinks water while swimming laps in a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 25
<p>State Department apartments complete with bullet-proof glass windows stand inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

State Department apartments complete with bullet-proof glass windows stand inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

State Department apartments complete with bullet-proof glass windows stand inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 25
<p>Two flags of the U.S. and Iraq stand in a television studio in the Chancellery building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Two flags of the U.S. and Iraq stand in a television studio in the Chancellery building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Two flags of the U.S. and Iraq stand in a television studio in the Chancellery building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 25
<p>A library stands in a hallway inside of a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A library stands in a hallway inside of a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A library stands in a hallway inside of a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 25
<p>Fresh fruit stands stacked next to a fake palm tree inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Fresh fruit stands stacked next to a fake palm tree inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Fresh fruit stands stacked next to a fake palm tree inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 25
<p>Outdoor tennis courts stand empty inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Outdoor tennis courts stand empty inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Outdoor tennis courts stand empty inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 25
<p>A U.S. flag flies in front of the Chancellery building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A U.S. flag flies in front of the Chancellery building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A U.S. flag flies in front of the Chancellery building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 25
<p>Signs hang on the front door of the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Signs hang on the front door of the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Signs hang on the front door of the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 25
<p>An indoor basketball court stands empty inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

An indoor basketball court stands empty inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

An indoor basketball court stands empty inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 25
<p>A U.S. State Department seal hangs in a dining room in the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A U.S. State Department seal hangs in a dining room in the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A U.S. State Department seal hangs in a dining room in the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 25
<p>Blast walls stand behind a community garden inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Blast walls stand behind a community garden inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Blast walls stand behind a community garden inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 25
<p>Holiday decorations hang on a light pole inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Holiday decorations hang on a light pole inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Holiday decorations hang on a light pole inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 25
<p>A sunflower plant grows in a private garden inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A sunflower plant grows in a private garden inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A sunflower plant grows in a private garden inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 25
<p>A landscaping vehicle with a U.S. State Department logo sits parked inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A landscaping vehicle with a U.S. State Department logo sits parked inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A landscaping vehicle with a U.S. State Department logo sits parked inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 25
<p>An outdoor soccer field stands empty inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

An outdoor soccer field stands empty inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

An outdoor soccer field stands empty inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 25
<p>A stuffed toy duck with the slogan "duck and cover" sits in a display case in a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A stuffed toy duck with the slogan "duck and cover" sits in a display case in a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A stuffed toy duck with the slogan "duck and cover" sits in a display case in a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 25
<p>Pedestrians walk past an annex building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians walk past an annex building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Pedestrians walk past an annex building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 25
<p>A private contractor comment box and weighing scales stand in a hallway of a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A private contractor comment box and weighing scales stand in a hallway of a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A private contractor comment box and weighing scales stand in a hallway of a facilities building inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 25
<p>A commemorative plaque hangs on the Chancellery wall inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A commemorative plaque hangs on the Chancellery wall inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A commemorative plaque hangs on the Chancellery wall inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 25
<p>Two palm trees stand above storage containers inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Two palm trees stand above storage containers inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Two palm trees stand above storage containers inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
22 / 25
<p>A Christmas tree stands in front of the entrance to the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A Christmas tree stands in front of the entrance to the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A Christmas tree stands in front of the entrance to the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 25
<p>A U.S. State Department seal hangs in front of the dessert table at the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A U.S. State Department seal hangs in front of the dessert table at the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A U.S. State Department seal hangs in front of the dessert table at the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 25
<p>A man carries dry cleaning past blast walls that protect the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A man carries dry cleaning past blast walls that protect the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A man carries dry cleaning past blast walls that protect the dining facility inside the compound of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Deadly rampage in Belgium

Deadly rampage in Belgium

Next Slideshows

Deadly rampage in Belgium

Deadly rampage in Belgium

A gunman attacked Christmas shoppers and schoolchildren with an assault rifle and grenades in the Belgian city of Liege, killing several and injuring over a...

14 Dec 2011
Occupy headquarters

Occupy headquarters

Occupy Wall Street is moving from occupying the streets of New York to occupying - an office. The movement has legally taken over donated office space just a...

14 Dec 2011
The return of Newt Gingrich

The return of Newt Gingrich

From House Speaker to presidential candidate.

14 Dec 2011
Battle for New Hampshire

Battle for New Hampshire

Republican presidential hopefuls campaign across the state of New Hampshire in order to clinch their party's nomination.

14 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast