Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 11, 2013 | 8:40pm IST

Inside the Vatican

<p>A media correspondent gives her report on the resignation of Pope Benedict in Rome, with Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican in the background, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A media correspondent gives her report on the resignation of Pope Benedict in Rome, with Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican in the background, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 11, 2013

A media correspondent gives her report on the resignation of Pope Benedict in Rome, with Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican in the background, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
1 / 30
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of a consistory at the Vatican, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of a consistory at the Vatican, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Monday, February 11, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of a consistory at the Vatican, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
2 / 30
<p>Two priests walk in St. Peter square at the Vatican, shortly after Pope Benedict announced his resignation, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Two priests walk in St. Peter square at the Vatican, shortly after Pope Benedict announced his resignation, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 11, 2013

Two priests walk in St. Peter square at the Vatican, shortly after Pope Benedict announced his resignation, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
3 / 30
<p>A portion of the 1511 fresco "The Cardinal and Theological Virtues" by artist Raphael at the Vatican museum, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A portion of the 1511 fresco "The Cardinal and Theological Virtues" by artist Raphael at the Vatican museum, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 11, 2013

A portion of the 1511 fresco "The Cardinal and Theological Virtues" by artist Raphael at the Vatican museum, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 30
<p>A Swiss Guard stands during a private audience between Pope Benedict XVI and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the Vatican, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool</p>

A Swiss Guard stands during a private audience between Pope Benedict XVI and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the Vatican, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Monday, February 11, 2013

A Swiss Guard stands during a private audience between Pope Benedict XVI and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the Vatican, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Close
5 / 30
<p>Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz of Cracow pays his respect at the tomb of late Pope John Paul II at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz of Cracow pays his respect at the tomb of late Pope John Paul II at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Monday, February 11, 2013

Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz of Cracow pays his respect at the tomb of late Pope John Paul II at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
6 / 30
<p>A man holds a figurine of baby Jesus as Pope Benedict XVI eads his weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A man holds a figurine of baby Jesus as Pope Benedict XVI eads his weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 11, 2013

A man holds a figurine of baby Jesus as Pope Benedict XVI eads his weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
7 / 30
<p>Women sleep on the street as they wait for the opening of entry to St. Peters square before the John Paul II beatification mass in the Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Women sleep on the street as they wait for the opening of entry to St. Peters square before the John Paul II beatification mass in the Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Monday, February 11, 2013

Women sleep on the street as they wait for the opening of entry to St. Peters square before the John Paul II beatification mass in the Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
8 / 30
<p>Altar boys hold candles as they attend a prayer led by Pope Benedict XVI to celebrate the end of May, a month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the Vatican Gardens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Altar boys hold candles as they attend a prayer led by Pope Benedict XVI to celebrate the end of May, a month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the Vatican Gardens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, February 11, 2013

Altar boys hold candles as they attend a prayer led by Pope Benedict XVI to celebrate the end of May, a month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the Vatican Gardens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
9 / 30
<p>The renovated Vatican Apostolic Library is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

The renovated Vatican Apostolic Library is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Monday, February 11, 2013

The renovated Vatican Apostolic Library is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
10 / 30
<p>New recruits of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard march during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

New recruits of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard march during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, February 11, 2013

New recruits of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard march during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
11 / 30
<p>Pope Benedict XVI washes the feet of a priest as he leads the Holy Thursday mass in Saint John In Lateran Basilic in downtown Rome, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI washes the feet of a priest as he leads the Holy Thursday mass in Saint John In Lateran Basilic in downtown Rome, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 11, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI washes the feet of a priest as he leads the Holy Thursday mass in Saint John In Lateran Basilic in downtown Rome, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
12 / 30
<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he leaves after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he leaves after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Monday, February 11, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he leaves after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
13 / 30
<p>Archbishops who got the Pallium on Wednesday speak amongst themselves as Pope Benedict XVI leads a special audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Archbishops who got the Pallium on Wednesday speak amongst themselves as Pope Benedict XVI leads a special audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 11, 2013

Archbishops who got the Pallium on Wednesday speak amongst themselves as Pope Benedict XVI leads a special audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
14 / 30
<p>Pope Benedict XVI is seen as he ordains nine new deacons in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Benedict XVI is seen as he ordains nine new deacons in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, February 11, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI is seen as he ordains nine new deacons in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
15 / 30
<p>Pope Benedict XVI looks at heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI looks at heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Monday, February 11, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI looks at heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
16 / 30
<p>An aerial view is seen of St. Peter's square in Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Massimo Sestini/Polizia di Stato</p>

An aerial view is seen of St. Peter's square in Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Massimo Sestini/Polizia di Stato

Monday, February 11, 2013

An aerial view is seen of St. Peter's square in Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Massimo Sestini/Polizia di Stato

Close
17 / 30
<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives holding a candle as he leads the Easter Vigil mass in Saint Peter Basilica in Vatican, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives holding a candle as he leads the Easter Vigil mass in Saint Peter Basilica in Vatican, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 11, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI arrives holding a candle as he leads the Easter Vigil mass in Saint Peter Basilica in Vatican, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
18 / 30
<p>A detail is shown on a replica document in which Pope Clement V absolved the Knights Templar of charges of heresy, in Rome, October 9, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A detail is shown on a replica document in which Pope Clement V absolved the Knights Templar of charges of heresy, in Rome, October 9, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 11, 2013

A detail is shown on a replica document in which Pope Clement V absolved the Knights Templar of charges of heresy, in Rome, October 9, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
19 / 30
<p>A view of Saint Peter's Basilica during the opening day of the trial for Pope Benedict's former butler, Paolo Gabriele,at the Vatican, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A view of Saint Peter's Basilica during the opening day of the trial for Pope Benedict's former butler, Paolo Gabriele,at the Vatican, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, February 11, 2013

A view of Saint Peter's Basilica during the opening day of the trial for Pope Benedict's former butler, Paolo Gabriele,at the Vatican, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
20 / 30
<p>A baby cries as Pope Benedict XVI strokes his cheeks after the weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

A baby cries as Pope Benedict XVI strokes his cheeks after the weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Monday, February 11, 2013

A baby cries as Pope Benedict XVI strokes his cheeks after the weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
21 / 30
<p>Sky lanterns fly as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Sky lanterns fly as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, February 11, 2013

Sky lanterns fly as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
22 / 30
<p>Bulgarian Orthodox priests stand at the Vatican's courtyard, past Swiss Guards, prior to the private audience of Pope Benedict XVI with Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool</p>

Bulgarian Orthodox priests stand at the Vatican's courtyard, past Swiss Guards, prior to the private audience of Pope Benedict XVI with Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool

Monday, February 11, 2013

Bulgarian Orthodox priests stand at the Vatican's courtyard, past Swiss Guards, prior to the private audience of Pope Benedict XVI with Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool

Close
23 / 30
<p>A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Monday, February 11, 2013

A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
24 / 30
<p>A girl gestures as if taking a picture as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from the window of his private apartment at the Vatican, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A girl gestures as if taking a picture as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from the window of his private apartment at the Vatican, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 11, 2013

A girl gestures as if taking a picture as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from the window of his private apartment at the Vatican, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
25 / 30
<p>Pope Benedict XVI delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message from the central balcony of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message from the central balcony of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Monday, February 11, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message from the central balcony of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
26 / 30
<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 11, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
27 / 30
<p>Cardinals attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Cardinals attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, February 11, 2013

Cardinals attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
28 / 30
<p>Two newly ordained bishops lie prostrate in front of Pope Benedict XVI during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Two newly ordained bishops lie prostrate in front of Pope Benedict XVI during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 11, 2013

Two newly ordained bishops lie prostrate in front of Pope Benedict XVI during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
29 / 30
<p>A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Monday, February 11, 2013

A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Naga sadhus

Naga sadhus

Next Slideshows

Naga sadhus

Naga sadhus

"Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival attracts these holy men known as Naga sadhus in large numbers.

10 Feb 2013
Mud rush race

Mud rush race

The mud rush challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km course strewn with obstacles.

09 Feb 2013
Crisis in Tunisia

Crisis in Tunisia

The assassination of an opposition leader sparks protests.

09 Feb 2013
Eating in India: ice cream

Eating in India: ice cream

It is always a perfect time for an ice cream in India.

08 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast