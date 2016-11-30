Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 1, 2016 | 12:10am IST

Inside Trump Tower

Two men in cowboy hats stand in the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two men in cowboy hats stand in the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Two men in cowboy hats stand in the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 39
A man reads out loud from the book "Night" by Elie Wiesel, about his experience with his father in the Nazi German concentration camps at Auschwitz and Buchenwald, while standing in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man reads out loud from the book "Night" by Elie Wiesel, about his experience with his father in the Nazi German concentration camps at Auschwitz and Buchenwald, while standing in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A man reads out loud from the book "Night" by Elie Wiesel, about his experience with his father in the Nazi German concentration camps at Auschwitz and Buchenwald, while standing in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 39
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, converses with "Naked Cowboy" themed street performers in the lobby. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, converses with "Naked Cowboy" themed street performers in the lobby. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, converses with "Naked Cowboy" themed street performers in the lobby. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 39
Eric Trump rides an elevator at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Eric Trump rides an elevator at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Eric Trump rides an elevator at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 39
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn gestures from an elevator as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn gestures from an elevator as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn gestures from an elevator as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 39
Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump's choice for Treasury Secretary, speaks to members of the news media. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump's choice for Treasury Secretary, speaks to members of the news media. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump's choice for Treasury Secretary, speaks to members of the news media. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 39
Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer, arrives for a meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer, arrives for a meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer, arrives for a meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 39
A group of pedestrians wait for something to happen at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A group of pedestrians wait for something to happen at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A group of pedestrians wait for something to happen at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 39
Guests shop for Trump branded items at Trump's Sweet Shop in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Guests shop for Trump branded items at Trump's Sweet Shop in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Guests shop for Trump branded items at Trump's Sweet Shop in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 39
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, chairman of Invesco Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co and Trump's pick for commerce secretary, departs Trump Tower after a meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, chairman of Invesco Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co and Trump's pick for commerce secretary, departs Trump Tower after a meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, chairman of Invesco Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co and Trump's pick for commerce secretary, departs Trump Tower after a meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 39
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team walks with former Vice President Dan Quayle. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team walks with former Vice President Dan Quayle. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team walks with former Vice President Dan Quayle. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 39
Supporters of Donald Trump, Tom and Barbara Bechler of Palos Verdes, California, stand in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump, Tom and Barbara Bechler of Palos Verdes, California, stand in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump, Tom and Barbara Bechler of Palos Verdes, California, stand in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 39
Ivanka Trump walks through the lobby with her husband Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Ivanka Trump walks through the lobby with her husband Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
Ivanka Trump walks through the lobby with her husband Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 39
Heavily armed New York City Police (NYPD) officers patrol through the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Heavily armed New York City Police (NYPD) officers patrol through the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Heavily armed New York City Police (NYPD) officers patrol through the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 39
A worker pushes a podium through the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker pushes a podium through the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A worker pushes a podium through the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 39
Marion C. Blakey, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America Inc. arrives to meet with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Marion C. Blakey, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America Inc. arrives to meet with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Marion C. Blakey, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America Inc. arrives to meet with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 39
Corey Lewandowski speaks on a mobile phone as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Corey Lewandowski speaks on a mobile phone as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Corey Lewandowski speaks on a mobile phone as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 39
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry is escorted by RNC employee Madeleine Westerhout as he arrives to meet with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry is escorted by RNC employee Madeleine Westerhout as he arrives to meet with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry is escorted by RNC employee Madeleine Westerhout as he arrives to meet with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
18 / 39
A member of security personnel attempts to call an elevator for Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista as they arrive for a meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A member of security personnel attempts to call an elevator for Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista as they arrive for a meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A member of security personnel attempts to call an elevator for Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista as they arrive for a meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 39
Vice President Elect Mike Pence speaks to members of the news media upon his arrival. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Vice President Elect Mike Pence speaks to members of the news media upon his arrival. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Vice President Elect Mike Pence speaks to members of the news media upon his arrival. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 39
CNN hosts Lester Holt (R) and Wolf Blitzer (C) depart after meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

CNN hosts Lester Holt (R) and Wolf Blitzer (C) depart after meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
CNN hosts Lester Holt (R) and Wolf Blitzer (C) depart after meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 39
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (L) shakes hands with a supporter as he arrives. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (L) shakes hands with a supporter as he arrives. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (L) shakes hands with a supporter as he arrives. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
22 / 39
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 39
Entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel exits an elevator after a meeting at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel exits an elevator after a meeting at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel exits an elevator after a meeting at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
24 / 39
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
25 / 39
Senator Ted Cruz departs Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Senator Ted Cruz departs Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Senator Ted Cruz departs Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
26 / 39
A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
27 / 39
Women wearing Make America Great Again hats sit at a table at Trump Bar. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Women wearing Make America Great Again hats sit at a table at Trump Bar. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Women wearing Make America Great Again hats sit at a table at Trump Bar. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
28 / 39
Campaign CEO Stephen Bannon departs the offices of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Campaign CEO Stephen Bannon departs the offices of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Campaign CEO Stephen Bannon departs the offices of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
29 / 39
Sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. go down escalators outside offices of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. go down escalators outside offices of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. go down escalators outside offices of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
30 / 39
Filmmaker Michael Moore leaves a note for Donald Trump as he visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Filmmaker Michael Moore leaves a note for Donald Trump as he visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Filmmaker Michael Moore leaves a note for Donald Trump as he visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
31 / 39
Workers joke inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Workers joke inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Workers joke inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
32 / 39
NYPD officers pose for pictures inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NYPD officers pose for pictures inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
NYPD officers pose for pictures inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
33 / 39
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
34 / 39
Campaign Communications Director Hope Hicks departs the offices at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Campaign Communications Director Hope Hicks departs the offices at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Campaign Communications Director Hope Hicks departs the offices at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
35 / 39
A woman watches President Barack Obama on a TV in Trump Bar in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman watches President Barack Obama on a TV in Trump Bar in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A woman watches President Barack Obama on a TV in Trump Bar in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
36 / 39
Secret Service agents ride down an escalator at Trump Tower the day after the election. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Secret Service agents ride down an escalator at Trump Tower the day after the election. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Secret Service agents ride down an escalator at Trump Tower the day after the election. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
37 / 39
Senator Jeff Sessions arrives in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Senator Jeff Sessions arrives in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Senator Jeff Sessions arrives in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
38 / 39
A doorman stands outside an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A doorman stands outside an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A doorman stands outside an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Mourning the Chapecoense plane crash

Mourning the Chapecoense plane crash

Next Slideshows

Mourning the Chapecoense plane crash

Mourning the Chapecoense plane crash

Families, friends and Chapecoense fans mourn the 71 people killed in the soccer team's charter plane crash in Colombia.

30 Nov 2016
Massive protests against South Korea's president

Massive protests against South Korea's president

Hundreds of thousands protest against President Park Geun-hye amid a growing influence-peddling scandal.

30 Nov 2016
Plane carrying Brazilian soccer team crashes

Plane carrying Brazilian soccer team crashes

A chartered plane carrying Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense to the biggest game in its history crashes in the Colombian mountains.

30 Nov 2016
Havana hosts massive tribute to Fidel

Havana hosts massive tribute to Fidel

Cuba's leftist allies and Washington's top diplomat in Havana join a sprawling throng of Cubans to commemorate Fidel Castro.

30 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast