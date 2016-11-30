Inside Trump Tower
Two men in cowboy hats stand in the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man reads out loud from the book "Night" by Elie Wiesel, about his experience with his father in the Nazi German concentration camps at Auschwitz and Buchenwald, while standing in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, converses with "Naked Cowboy" themed street performers in the lobby. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Eric Trump rides an elevator at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn gestures from an elevator as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump's choice for Treasury Secretary, speaks to members of the news media. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer, arrives for a meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A group of pedestrians wait for something to happen at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Guests shop for Trump branded items at Trump's Sweet Shop in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, chairman of Invesco Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co and Trump's pick for commerce secretary, departs Trump Tower after a meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team walks with former Vice President Dan Quayle. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump, Tom and Barbara Bechler of Palos Verdes, California, stand in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ivanka Trump walks through the lobby with her husband Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Heavily armed New York City Police (NYPD) officers patrol through the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker pushes a podium through the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Marion C. Blakey, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America Inc. arrives to meet with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Corey Lewandowski speaks on a mobile phone as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry is escorted by RNC employee Madeleine Westerhout as he arrives to meet with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A member of security personnel attempts to call an elevator for Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista as they arrive for a meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vice President Elect Mike Pence speaks to members of the news media upon his arrival. REUTERS/Mike Segar
CNN hosts Lester Holt (R) and Wolf Blitzer (C) depart after meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (L) shakes hands with a supporter as he arrives. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel exits an elevator after a meeting at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Senator Ted Cruz departs Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women wearing Make America Great Again hats sit at a table at Trump Bar. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign CEO Stephen Bannon departs the offices of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. go down escalators outside offices of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Filmmaker Michael Moore leaves a note for Donald Trump as he visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Workers joke inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
NYPD officers pose for pictures inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Campaign Communications Director Hope Hicks departs the offices at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman watches President Barack Obama on a TV in Trump Bar in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Secret Service agents ride down an escalator at Trump Tower the day after the election. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Senator Jeff Sessions arrives in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A doorman stands outside an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
