Inside Trump Tower
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani shakes hands with a supporter as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel exits an elevator after a meeting at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Eric Trump and his wife Lara Yunaska exit Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Dallas investor Ray Washburne arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Campaign senior advisor Boris Epshteyn arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Retired U.S. Army Lt. General Michael Flynn leaves Trump Tower. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Senator Ted Cruz departs Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Vice president-elect Mike Pence departs Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A U.S. secret service agent looks on, inside Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Steven Mnuchin, national finance chairman for Republican president-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women wearing Make America Great Again hats sit at a table at Trump Bar at the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway arrives at the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign CEO Stephen Bannon departs the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, on November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. go down escalators outside offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican President-elect Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Filmmaker Michael Moore leaves a note for the Republican president-elect Donald Trump as he visits Trump Tower in New York, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Communications adviser Jason Miller arrives at the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers joke inside Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
NYPD officers pose for pictures inside Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives at Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Campaign Communications Director Hope Hicks departs the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, New York, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chief Strategist & Communications Director for the Republican National Committee Sean Spicer arrives in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman watches President Barack Obama on a TV in Trump Bar in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Secret Service agents ride down an escalator at Trump Tower after the election selected Republican president-elect Donald Trump in New York, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Senator Jeff Sessions arrives in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A doorman stands outside an elevator in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
