Pictures | Thu Nov 17, 2016 | 7:40am IST

Inside Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani shakes hands with a supporter as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel exits an elevator after a meeting at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Eric Trump and his wife Lara Yunaska exit Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Dallas investor Ray Washburne arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Campaign senior advisor Boris Epshteyn arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Retired U.S. Army Lt. General Michael Flynn leaves Trump Tower. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Senator Ted Cruz departs Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Vice president-elect Mike Pence departs Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A U.S. secret service agent looks on, inside Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Steven Mnuchin, national finance chairman for Republican president-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Women wearing Make America Great Again hats sit at a table at Trump Bar at the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway arrives at the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Campaign CEO Stephen Bannon departs the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, on November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. go down escalators outside offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Republican President-elect Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Filmmaker Michael Moore leaves a note for the Republican president-elect Donald Trump as he visits Trump Tower in New York, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Communications adviser Jason Miller arrives at the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Workers joke inside Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
NYPD officers pose for pictures inside Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives at Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Campaign Communications Director Hope Hicks departs the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, New York, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Chief Strategist & Communications Director for the Republican National Committee Sean Spicer arrives in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A woman watches President Barack Obama on a TV in Trump Bar in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Secret Service agents ride down an escalator at Trump Tower after the election selected Republican president-elect Donald Trump in New York, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Senator Jeff Sessions arrives in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A doorman stands outside an elevator in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
