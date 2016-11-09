Inside Trump's election night rallies
Supporters of Donald Trump react at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Trump supporters celebrate in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Young Trump supporters have their picture taken at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate the results from Ohio and Florida at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Trump supporter celebrates as election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Trump supporter adjusts her hat as she waits at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate after the networks called their candidate's victory in the state of North Carolina, at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Supporters cheer as they wait at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Trump supporter waits outside of the rally for Donald Trump in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter of Donald Trump watches results at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Trump supporters celebrate as election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A cake in the form of Donald Trump is brought into the hotel where his election night rally will be held in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Trump supporter waits for the rally to begin at the Hilton Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate after the networks called their candidate's victory in the state of North Carolina, at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A man holds up Trump hats ahead of the rally for Donald Trump in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Trump supporters celebrate as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chandra Ford (L) and Tempe Perreira celebrate as Donald Trump is announced the winner of Ohio at the Oklahoma GOP watch party in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Trump supporters celebrate as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the National Border Patrol Council celebrate as election results from North Carolina come in ahead of the rally for Donald Trump in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Trump supporters gather at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lyn Thrasher (front L) and her daughter Marley Thrasher react to a stream of news showing a surge by Donald Trump in the national contest at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Supporters of Donald Trump react at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Trump supporters watch watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Trump supporter celebrates as election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter, draped in a flag emblazoned with Donald Trump's name and slogans, watches returns on Fox News in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Election signs await supporters at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of Donald Trump watch results at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Hillary's election night rally
Supporters of Hillary Clinton gather at her election night rally in New York.
Watching the election results
Americans watch the returns of the presidential election.
Election Day
After a long and hard-fought campaign, voters hit the polls to select the next president.
Watching the election from abroad
Views from election night watch parties around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.