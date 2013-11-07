Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 7, 2013 | 7:25pm IST

Inside Twitter

<p>A pillow is placed on a couch at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>Twitter employee Amber Costa works on a computer at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Small wooden bird feeders are displayed at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>A view of the game room at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>A Twitter employee works at a computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>A worker tends to the lawn on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Twitter employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Twitter employees gather at a table at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>A television crew looks on outside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Twitter employees relax at a rooftop spot at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>A Twitter logo is shown on a laptop computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Employees talk in the dining area at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Twitter employees sit in a cafeteria at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Employees dine on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

