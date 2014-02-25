Edition:
Inside Ukraine's former prosecutor general's house

<p>A generalview shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A picture depicting Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka as French Emperor Napoleon is seen in a his house in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A general view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man sits on a chair in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man walks past a bath tub in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man checks the contents of a cupboard in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A clock in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Pictures