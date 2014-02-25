Inside Ukraine's former prosecutor general's house
A generalview shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A picture depicting Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka as French Emperor Napoleon is seen in a his house in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A general view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A man sits on a chair in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A man walks past a bath tub in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A man checks the contents of a cupboard in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A clock in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
