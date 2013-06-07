Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 8, 2013 | 4:15am IST

Inside Wal-Mart

<p>Hugh Jackman welcomes Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Hugh Jackman welcomes Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Hugh Jackman welcomes Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 25
<p>Wal-Mart Stores family members (L - R) Jim Walton, Alice Walton and Chairman of the Board of Directors Rob Walton recite the Walmart cheer at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wal-Mart Stores family members (L - R) Jim Walton, Alice Walton and Chairman of the Board of Directors Rob Walton recite the Walmart cheer at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking more

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Wal-Mart Stores family members (L - R) Jim Walton, Alice Walton and Chairman of the Board of Directors Rob Walton recite the Walmart cheer at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 25
<p>Wal-Mart Stores Inc company founder Sam Walton's office is seen at the Walmart visitors center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wal-Mart Stores Inc company founder Sam Walton's office is seen at the Walmart visitors center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Wal-Mart Stores Inc company founder Sam Walton's office is seen at the Walmart visitors center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 25
<p>Jared Lawrence leads employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in a company chant outside company headquarters before a Walmart employee tour in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. T REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Jared Lawrence leads employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in a company chant outside company headquarters before a Walmart employee tour in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. T REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Jared Lawrence leads employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in a company chant outside company headquarters before a Walmart employee tour in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. T REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 25
<p>A Wal-Mart Stores Inc employee works in one of the company's distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A Wal-Mart Stores Inc employee works in one of the company's distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

A Wal-Mart Stores Inc employee works in one of the company's distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 25
<p>Wal-Mart Stores Inc employees pose with the company logo at the Walmart visitors center located in the original location of one of founder Sam Walton's stores in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wal-Mart Stores Inc employees pose with the company logo at the Walmart visitors center located in the original location of one of founder Sam Walton's stores in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Wal-Mart Stores Inc employees pose with the company logo at the Walmart visitors center located in the original location of one of founder Sam Walton's stores in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 25
<p>A woman riding an electric cart shops with a child at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A woman riding an electric cart shops with a child at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

A woman riding an electric cart shops with a child at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 25
<p>An employee of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. holds up a sign at the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An employee of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. holds up a sign at the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

An employee of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. holds up a sign at the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 25
<p>Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. employees are greeted by local staff as they arrive for the U.S. Associates meeting as part of the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. employees are greeted by local staff as they arrive for the U.S. Associates meeting as part of the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. employees are greeted by local staff as they arrive for the U.S. Associates meeting as part of the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 25
<p>Michelle Gloeckler, senior vice-president of the home division at Wal-Mart Stores Inc, shows off a selection of merchandise made in the U.S. for sale at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Michelle Gloeckler, senior vice-president of the home division at Wal-Mart Stores Inc, shows off a selection of merchandise made in the U.S. for sale at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Michelle Gloeckler, senior vice-president of the home division at Wal-Mart Stores Inc, shows off a selection of merchandise made in the U.S. for sale at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 25
<p>Willie and Korie Robertson of the reality television show "Duck Dynasty" speak at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. "Duck Dynasty" t-shirts are the best selling shirts at Wal-Mart. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Willie and Korie Robertson of the reality television show "Duck Dynasty" speak at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. "Duck Dynasty" t-shirts are the best selling shirts at Wal-Mart. REUTERS/Rick...more

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Willie and Korie Robertson of the reality television show "Duck Dynasty" speak at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. "Duck Dynasty" t-shirts are the best selling shirts at Wal-Mart. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 25
<p>A Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

A Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 25
<p>Wal-Mart Stores family members Jim Walton and Alice Walton are introduced at the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wal-Mart Stores family members Jim Walton and Alice Walton are introduced at the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Wal-Mart Stores family members Jim Walton and Alice Walton are introduced at the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 25
<p>A Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

A Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 25
<p>Employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. wait for the start of the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. wait for the start of the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. wait for the start of the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 25
<p>Kalpona Akter, a former child garment worker from Bangladesh, lays a flower at a sign commemorating those killed in recent clothing factory tragedies in Bangladesh outside Wal-Mart Stores Inc. headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Kalpona Akter, a former child garment worker from Bangladesh, lays a flower at a sign commemorating those killed in recent clothing factory tragedies in Bangladesh outside Wal-Mart Stores Inc. headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. ...more

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Kalpona Akter, a former child garment worker from Bangladesh, lays a flower at a sign commemorating those killed in recent clothing factory tragedies in Bangladesh outside Wal-Mart Stores Inc. headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
16 / 25
<p>Bill Simon, CEO of Walmart U.S. speaks at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Bill Simon, CEO of Walmart U.S. speaks at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Bill Simon, CEO of Walmart U.S. speaks at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
17 / 25
<p>Employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. are greeted by staff as they arrive at company headquarters for a Walmart employee tour in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. are greeted by staff as they arrive at company headquarters for a Walmart employee tour in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. are greeted by staff as they arrive at company headquarters for a Walmart employee tour in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
18 / 25
<p>Sandy Joy, a Walmart vision center employee performs a comedy routine at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. Joy won an employee talent contest. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Sandy Joy, a Walmart vision center employee performs a comedy routine at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. Joy won an employee talent contest. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Sandy Joy, a Walmart vision center employee performs a comedy routine at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. Joy won an employee talent contest. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
19 / 25
<p>Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. employees cheer at the U.S. Associates meeting as part of the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. employees cheer at the U.S. Associates meeting as part of the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. employees cheer at the U.S. Associates meeting as part of the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
20 / 25
<p>Singer Jennifer Hudson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
21 / 25
<p>An employee of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. yells and claps at the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An employee of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. yells and claps at the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

An employee of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. yells and claps at the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
22 / 25
<p>A woman shops with her daughter at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A woman shops with her daughter at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

A woman shops with her daughter at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
23 / 25
<p>A general view of the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A general view of the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

A general view of the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
24 / 25
<p>Singer John Legend performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Singer John Legend performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 08, 2013

Singer John Legend performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Children of Syria

Children of Syria

Next Slideshows

Children of Syria

Children of Syria

The plight of children in a land torn by war.

07 Jun 2013
India this week

India this week

Our best pictures from the week

07 Jun 2013
Los Angeles SWAT drill

Los Angeles SWAT drill

SWAT team members pretend to take down actors playing the role of terrorists during a live counter terrorism demonstration.

07 Jun 2013
Highest-paid athletes

Highest-paid athletes

The world's highest-paid athletes.

07 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures