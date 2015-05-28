Insurgency in Egypt
An Egyptian military vehicle is seen on the highway northern Sinai, Egypt May 25, 2015. Authorities in the Sinai Peninsula are battling insurgents who support Islamic State, the militant group that has seized parts of Iraq, Syria and Libya. The Sinai...more
Pickup trucks filled with personal belongings, leave the border areas in northern Sinai, where authorities are battling insurgents on the high way between Al-Arish and the border town of Rafah, Egypt, May 25, 2015. The Sinai-based insurgency has...more
Displaced families from the border areas on northern Sinai are seen near their shacks at the outskirts of Al-Arish city, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 25, 2015. The most active militant group is Sinai Province, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic...more
A family transports barrels of water, during a water shortage, on a main road in Sheikh Zuwayed city, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 24, 2015. Since the overthrow of Mursi in 2013, Sisi has launched a crackdown on Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood. Thousands of...more
A woman who was displaced from the border areas of northern Sinai is seen near shacks on the outskirts of Al-Arish city, Egypt, May 25, 2015. Sisi's government does not differentiate between the radical Islamist groups based mainly in the Sinai and...more
An Egyptian army tank is seen stationed outside a school taken over by soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Liberal activists have also been suppressed, with many of the...more
A military helicopter conducts an aerial patrol above Sheikh Zuwayed city, northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Since the Egyptian army ousted Mursi in 2013, Cairo has largely kept Rafah, the main gateway to the Palestinian enclave that is run by the...more
A man buys fuel for his motor bike in plastic bottles as residents suffer from fuel shortage, in Rafah, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 25, 2015. Cairo accused Hamas, which shares the same agenda as Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, of helping militants in...more
An army soldier is seen talking to locals at a check point between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Islamic State's Egypt affiliate urged followers to attack judges whose rulings are in line with the crackdown...more
An Egyptian soldier inspects vehicles at a check point in northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Last month, Egypt extended by three months a state of emergency imposed on Northern Sinai in October after Islamist militants stepped up attacks in the remote but...more
Next Slideshows
Sizzling summer in India
A look at how Indians cope with extreme summer heat.
Hospital goes luxe for growth
Private hospital operator Fortis is all but rolling out a red carpet to lure affluent locals and tourists to seek medical treatment at its luxe facilities.
Russia on the border
Russian tanks, howitzers and trucks are seen during military training near the Ukrainian border.
Street battles in Burundi
Street battles and gunfire in the capital as protesters say President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for a third term violates the constitution.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.