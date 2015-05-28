Edition:
Insurgency in Egypt

An Egyptian military vehicle is seen on the highway northern Sinai, Egypt May 25, 2015. Authorities in the Sinai Peninsula are battling insurgents who support Islamic State, the militant group that has seized parts of Iraq, Syria and Libya. The Sinai conflict, which has displaced hundreds of Egyptians, is the biggest security challenge for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has promised to deliver stability after four years of turmoil triggered by the 2011 uprising. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
An Egyptian military vehicle is seen on the highway northern Sinai, Egypt May 25, 2015. Authorities in the Sinai Peninsula are battling insurgents who support Islamic State, the militant group that has seized parts of Iraq, Syria and Libya. The Sinai conflict, which has displaced hundreds of Egyptians, is the biggest security challenge for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has promised to deliver stability after four years of turmoil triggered by the 2011 uprising. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Pickup trucks filled with personal belongings, leave the border areas in northern Sinai, where authorities are battling insurgents on the high way between Al-Arish and the border town of Rafah, Egypt, May 25, 2015. The Sinai-based insurgency has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers since the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi after mass protests against his rule in 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Pickup trucks filled with personal belongings, leave the border areas in northern Sinai, where authorities are battling insurgents on the high way between Al-Arish and the border town of Rafah, Egypt, May 25, 2015. The Sinai-based insurgency has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers since the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi after mass protests against his rule in 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Displaced families from the border areas on northern Sinai are seen near their shacks at the outskirts of Al-Arish city, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 25, 2015. The most active militant group is Sinai Province, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, the Sunni group that has seized large parts of Iraq and Syria. Sinai Province changed its name from Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis after pledging allegiance to Islamic State. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Displaced families from the border areas on northern Sinai are seen near their shacks at the outskirts of Al-Arish city, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 25, 2015. The most active militant group is Sinai Province, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, the Sunni group that has seized large parts of Iraq and Syria. Sinai Province changed its name from Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis after pledging allegiance to Islamic State. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A family transports barrels of water, during a water shortage, on a main road in Sheikh Zuwayed city, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 24, 2015. Since the overthrow of Mursi in 2013, Sisi has launched a crackdown on Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood. Thousands of Brotherhood supporters have been rounded up and hundreds have since been sentenced to death, including Mursi. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A family transports barrels of water, during a water shortage, on a main road in Sheikh Zuwayed city, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 24, 2015. Since the overthrow of Mursi in 2013, Sisi has launched a crackdown on Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood. Thousands of Brotherhood supporters have been rounded up and hundreds have since been sentenced to death, including Mursi. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A woman who was displaced from the border areas of northern Sinai is seen near shacks on the outskirts of Al-Arish city, Egypt, May 25, 2015. Sisi's government does not differentiate between the radical Islamist groups based mainly in the Sinai and the Brotherhood, which maintains it is a peaceful organization and has denied any connection with recent anti-state violence. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A woman who was displaced from the border areas of northern Sinai is seen near shacks on the outskirts of Al-Arish city, Egypt, May 25, 2015. Sisi's government does not differentiate between the radical Islamist groups based mainly in the Sinai and the Brotherhood, which maintains it is a peaceful organization and has denied any connection with recent anti-state violence. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Egyptian army tank is seen stationed outside a school taken over by soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Liberal activists have also been suppressed, with many of the leading lights of a 2011 popular uprising facing trial for breaking a strict law curbing protests. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
An Egyptian army tank is seen stationed outside a school taken over by soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Liberal activists have also been suppressed, with many of the leading lights of a 2011 popular uprising facing trial for breaking a strict law curbing protests. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A military helicopter conducts an aerial patrol above Sheikh Zuwayed city, northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Since the Egyptian army ousted Mursi in 2013, Cairo has largely kept Rafah, the main gateway to the Palestinian enclave that is run by the Islamist group Hamas, closed. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A military helicopter conducts an aerial patrol above Sheikh Zuwayed city, northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Since the Egyptian army ousted Mursi in 2013, Cairo has largely kept Rafah, the main gateway to the Palestinian enclave that is run by the Islamist group Hamas, closed. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man buys fuel for his motor bike in plastic bottles as residents suffer from fuel shortage, in Rafah, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 25, 2015. Cairo accused Hamas, which shares the same agenda as Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, of helping militants in Egypt's Sinai desert wage attacks against security forces, something Hamas denies. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A man buys fuel for his motor bike in plastic bottles as residents suffer from fuel shortage, in Rafah, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 25, 2015. Cairo accused Hamas, which shares the same agenda as Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, of helping militants in Egypt's Sinai desert wage attacks against security forces, something Hamas denies. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An army soldier is seen talking to locals at a check point between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Islamic State's Egypt affiliate urged followers to attack judges whose rulings are in line with the crackdown on Islamists, declaring a new front in an insurgency in the world's most populous Arab state. "It is wrong for the tyrants to jail our brothers," said cleric Abu Osama al-Masry, who heads Sinai Province, referring to judges in an audio statement posted on a prominent jihadist website. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
An army soldier is seen talking to locals at a check point between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Islamic State's Egypt affiliate urged followers to attack judges whose rulings are in line with the crackdown on Islamists, declaring a new front in an insurgency in the world's most populous Arab state. "It is wrong for the tyrants to jail our brothers," said cleric Abu Osama al-Masry, who heads Sinai Province, referring to judges in an audio statement posted on a prominent jihadist website. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Egyptian soldier inspects vehicles at a check point in northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Last month, Egypt extended by three months a state of emergency imposed on Northern Sinai in October after Islamist militants stepped up attacks in the remote but strategic peninsula bordering Israel, Gaza and the Suez Canal. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
An Egyptian soldier inspects vehicles at a check point in northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Last month, Egypt extended by three months a state of emergency imposed on Northern Sinai in October after Islamist militants stepped up attacks in the remote but strategic peninsula bordering Israel, Gaza and the Suez Canal. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
