International condom day

<p>A bowl of free New York City condoms are seen in a lobby at the AIDS Service Center of New York City (ASC/NYC) lower Manhattan headquarters July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A bowl of free New York City condoms are seen in a lobby at the AIDS Service Center of New York City (ASC/NYC) lower Manhattan headquarters July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A bowl of free New York City condoms are seen in a lobby at the AIDS Service Center of New York City (ASC/NYC) lower Manhattan headquarters July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A member of the Population and Community Development Association, wearing a costume made of condoms, blows a condom during a march marking World AIDS Day in Pattaya, 150 km (93 miles) east of Bangkok December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

A member of the Population and Community Development Association, wearing a costume made of condoms, blows a condom during a march marking World AIDS Day in Pattaya, 150 km (93 miles) east of Bangkok December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>Condoms with the logo of the new Swiss Stop-AIDS campaign of the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) are seen during a news conference in Bern March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

Condoms with the logo of the new Swiss Stop-AIDS campaign of the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) are seen during a news conference in Bern March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

<p>A sex shop employee poses with a condom-shaped hat during the Sex and Entertainment 2012 adult exhibition at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A sex shop employee poses with a condom-shaped hat during the Sex and Entertainment 2012 adult exhibition at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A worker places condoms onto a production line at the Chinese condom manufacturer Safedom's factory in the town of Zhaoyuan, south of the city of Yantai, Shandong Province February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A worker places condoms onto a production line at the Chinese condom manufacturer Safedom's factory in the town of Zhaoyuan, south of the city of Yantai, Shandong Province February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A fisherman holds a rod, attached to inflated condoms used as a float, as the sun sets on Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A fisherman holds a rod, attached to inflated condoms used as a float, as the sun sets on Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>People walk inside a giant condom on World AIDS Day in central Budapest December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

People walk inside a giant condom on World AIDS Day in central Budapest December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

<p>A member of the Population and Community Development Association wears a hat made with condoms during a march marking World AIDS Day in Bangkok December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

A member of the Population and Community Development Association wears a hat made with condoms during a march marking World AIDS Day in Bangkok December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>A member of the Population and Community Development Association wears a dress and holds an umbrella made with condoms during a march marking World AIDS Day in Bangkok December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

A member of the Population and Community Development Association wears a dress and holds an umbrella made with condoms during a march marking World AIDS Day in Bangkok December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>People dressed as condoms hold up signs in a performance during an AIDS and HIV prevention campaign in downtown Lima, November 30, 2010. The signs read 'Responsible love = condom', 'Protect from AIDS, use a condom' and 'Condom or nothing'. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

People dressed as condoms hold up signs in a performance during an AIDS and HIV prevention campaign in downtown Lima, November 30, 2010. The signs read 'Responsible love = condom', 'Protect from AIDS, use a condom' and 'Condom or nothing'. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>A protester holds an umbrella with coloured condoms during a demonstration against the Pope's visit in Whitehall, London September 18, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

A protester holds an umbrella with coloured condoms during a demonstration against the Pope's visit in Whitehall, London September 18, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>A protester wears a hat with condoms during a demonstration against the visit of Pope Benedict XVIin London September 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A protester wears a hat with condoms during a demonstration against the visit of Pope Benedict XVIin London September 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A model presents an outfit during an exhibition of fashion pieces made using condoms called "Fashion For Life" in Bogota August 27, 2010. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

A model presents an outfit during an exhibition of fashion pieces made using condoms called "Fashion For Life" in Bogota August 27, 2010. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A model presents an outfit during an exhibition of fashion pieces made using condoms called "Fashion For Life" in Bogota August 27, 2010. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

A model presents an outfit during an exhibition of fashion pieces made using condoms called "Fashion For Life" in Bogota August 27, 2010. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>Actors stand inside a model of a giant Condom as part of an awareness for safe sex activity during the Student Day in Tel Aviv University. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Actors stand inside a model of a giant Condom as part of an awareness for safe sex activity during the Student Day in Tel Aviv University. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A sex worker demonstrates the use of a female condom during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Siliguri February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A sex worker demonstrates the use of a female condom during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Siliguri February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A sex worker holds a bag of condoms during International Whores Day in central Sydney, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A sex worker holds a bag of condoms during International Whores Day in central Sydney, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>A resident plays a bugle attached with condoms as he attends a march demanding a country without violence and a stop to the spread of the HIV virus, in Santo Domingo April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A resident plays a bugle attached with condoms as he attends a march demanding a country without violence and a stop to the spread of the HIV virus, in Santo Domingo April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>South African activist Noxolo Bunu demonstrates using a female condom at the offices of the Treatment Action Campaign in Khayelitsha, near Cape Town, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

South African activist Noxolo Bunu demonstrates using a female condom at the offices of the Treatment Action Campaign in Khayelitsha, near Cape Town, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>A man dressed as a condom gestures after handing out information during an AIDS and HIV prevention campaign in Lima November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A man dressed as a condom gestures after handing out information during an AIDS and HIV prevention campaign in Lima November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>The shadow of a transvestite holding a condom is seen on a street during a rally in Kathmandu October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha</p>

The shadow of a transvestite holding a condom is seen on a street during a rally in Kathmandu October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha

<p>A member of the No To Pope Coalition displays a condom on her thumb during a media call in Sydney July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A member of the No To Pope Coalition displays a condom on her thumb during a media call in Sydney July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>The silhouette of a woman is seen through an inflated condom during a rally in support of the free distribution of the morning-after pill to teenagers 14 and above, in Valparaiso city, about 75 miles (120 km) northwest of Santiago, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

The silhouette of a woman is seen through an inflated condom during a rally in support of the free distribution of the morning-after pill to teenagers 14 and above, in Valparaiso city, about 75 miles (120 km) northwest of Santiago, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>A model presents an umbrella made of condoms during a "Dress Up Against AIDS" fashion show in Kuala Lumpur December 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shaiful Rizal</p>

A model presents an umbrella made of condoms during a "Dress Up Against AIDS" fashion show in Kuala Lumpur December 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shaiful Rizal

<p>A model presents an outfit made of condoms during a "Dress Up Against AIDS" fashion show in Kuala Lumpur December 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shaiful Rizal</p>

A model presents an outfit made of condoms during a "Dress Up Against AIDS" fashion show in Kuala Lumpur December 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shaiful Rizal

<p>A model presents an outfit made of condoms during a "Dress Up Against AIDS" fashion show in Kuala Lumpur December 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shaiful Rizal</p>

A model presents an outfit made of condoms during a "Dress Up Against AIDS" fashion show in Kuala Lumpur December 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shaiful Rizal

<p>Free condoms sit in a box on the front counter of a clinic offering treatment to HIV-positive and 'at risk' people in Sydney July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Free condoms sit in a box on the front counter of a clinic offering treatment to HIV-positive and 'at risk' people in Sydney July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A model parades an outfit made of condoms during a fashion show at the 4th China Reproductive Health New Technologies &amp; Products Expo in Beijing July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

A model parades an outfit made of condoms during a fashion show at the 4th China Reproductive Health New Technologies & Products Expo in Beijing July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

<p>A model parades an outfit made of condoms during a fashion show at the 4th China Reproductive Health New Technologies &amp; Products Expo in Beijing July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

A model parades an outfit made of condoms during a fashion show at the 4th China Reproductive Health New Technologies & Products Expo in Beijing July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

<p>A sex worker holds packets of female condoms during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign at a red-light area in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A sex worker holds packets of female condoms during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign at a red-light area in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>An exhibitor shows a prize winning plastic condom applicator at the Cape Town Design Indaba Beautiful Objects exposition February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

An exhibitor shows a prize winning plastic condom applicator at the Cape Town Design Indaba Beautiful Objects exposition February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>A box containing packages of musical condom called Idom, which includes a music CD and a condom inside each package, is displayed at a cashier of a store in Hong Kong January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung</p>

A box containing packages of musical condom called Idom, which includes a music CD and a condom inside each package, is displayed at a cashier of a store in Hong Kong January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

