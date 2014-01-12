International Kite Festival
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, flies a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, flies a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Narendra Modi (C) reacts while flying a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Narendra Modi (C) reacts while flying a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Narendra Modi flies a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Narendra Modi flies a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Narendra Modi holds a bunch of balloons during the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Narendra Modi holds a bunch of balloons during the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Narendra Modi waves as he flies a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Narendra Modi waves as he flies a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School children perform yoga before the inauguration of the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School children perform yoga before the inauguration of the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School children perform yoga before the inauguration of the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School children perform yoga before the inauguration of the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Folk dancers wearing traditional attire perform at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Folk dancers wearing traditional attire perform at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Malaysian participant holds a kite with a tiger image before flying it during the International Kite festival in Mumbai January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Malaysian participant holds a kite with a tiger image before flying it during the International Kite festival in Mumbai January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A participant flies a tiger shaped kite during the International Kite Festival in Mumbai January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A participant flies a tiger shaped kite during the International Kite Festival in Mumbai January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women make kites outside their houses ahead of Makar Sankranti in Ahmedabad December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women make kites outside their houses ahead of Makar Sankranti in Ahmedabad December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of our best pictures from this week.
Ariel Sharon: 1928 - 2014
Images from the life of Ariel Sharon.
Terminal 2 at Mumbai airport
A sneak peek at the newly inaugurated Terminal 2 building of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.