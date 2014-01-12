Edition:
International Kite Festival

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, flies a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Narendra Modi (C) reacts while flying a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Narendra Modi flies a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Narendra Modi holds a bunch of balloons during the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Narendra Modi waves as he flies a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>School children perform yoga before the inauguration of the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>School children perform yoga before the inauguration of the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Folk dancers wearing traditional attire perform at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A Malaysian participant holds a kite with a tiger image before flying it during the International Kite festival in Mumbai January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A participant flies a tiger shaped kite during the International Kite Festival in Mumbai January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Women make kites outside their houses ahead of Makar Sankranti in Ahmedabad December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

