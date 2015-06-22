Edition:
International Yoga Day

Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga under the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of International Day of Yoga in Ahmedabad, India, June 17, 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to seize on yoga as India's signature cultural export have his Hindu nationalist allies swelling with pride, but are leaving minority religious groups feeling marginalized. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
People take part in a group yoga practice marking the summer solstice and International Yoga Day, at the Tel Aviv port on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, Israel June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. Modi led tens of thousands of people in the yoga session in the center of the capital on Sunday to showcase the country's signature cultural export, which has prompted criticism of fomenting social divisions at home. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga celebration in New York, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Yoga Day at Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants attend the Yoga Fest to mark the International Day of Yoga at the Medeo skating rink at the altitude of some 1600 metres (5249 feet) above sea level in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Yoga Day at Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration on International Yoga Day in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration on International Yoga Day in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Yoga Day at Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration on International Yoga Day in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Bengaluru, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Filipinos and foreign nationals take part in the International Day of Yoga in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Janis C. Alano

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants attend the Yoga Fest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants look at a man in a Yoga position during the International Day of Yoga in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga celebration in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration and International Yoga day in New York, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Revellers participate in yoga as they celebrate the summer solstice and International Yoga Day at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Yoga Day at Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A woman shelters herself from the rain before practicing yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga celebration in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A woman arrives to practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga celebration in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
