International Yoga Day 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Srinagar June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Allahabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Allahabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A participant performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Jammu, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
School students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Agartala, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
