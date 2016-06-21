Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 21, 2016 | 2:45pm IST

International Yoga Day 2016

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
1 / 25
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
2 / 25
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
3 / 25
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
4 / 25
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
5 / 25
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 25
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 25
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 25
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Srinagar June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Srinagar June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Srinagar June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
9 / 25
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
10 / 25
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Allahabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Allahabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Allahabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
11 / 25
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Allahabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Allahabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Allahabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
12 / 25
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
13 / 25
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
14 / 25
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
15 / 25
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
16 / 25
A participant performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Jammu, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A participant performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Jammu, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A participant performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Jammu, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
17 / 25
Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
18 / 25
Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 25
Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 25
Students perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Students perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Students perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
21 / 25
Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
22 / 25
School students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Agartala, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

School students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Agartala, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
School students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Agartala, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
23 / 25
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
24 / 25
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Coney Island mermaids

Coney Island mermaids

Next Slideshows

Coney Island mermaids

Coney Island mermaids

The annual Coney Island parade seeks to bring mythology to life.

20 Jun 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from the past week.

19 Jun 2016
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting.

18 Jun 2016
Mumbai vigil for Orlando victims

Mumbai vigil for Orlando victims

A vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando was held in Mumbai.

17 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast