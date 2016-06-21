International Yoga Day
Yoga practitioners mark World Yoga Day for the first time on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise, June 21, 2016. Sydney BridgeClimb/Handout via REUTERS
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People participate in a yoga class during the 14th Annual Solstice in Times Square event in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People participate in a yoga class during the 14th Annual Solstice in Times Square event in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People practice yoga at a glass sightseeing platform ahead of the International Day of Yoga, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People participate in a yoga class during the 14th Annual Solstice in Times Square event in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A participant performs a breathing exercise during World Yoga Day in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hundreds participate in a mass yoga event in front of the Sydney Opera House on World Yoga Day in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Hundreds participate in a mass yoga event in front of the Sydney Opera House on World Yoga Day in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People participate in a yoga class during the 14th Annual Solstice in Times Square event in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People practice yoga together ahead of World Yoga Day in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People do yoga during International Yoga Day in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People practice yoga at a tourist spot ahead of the International Day of Yoga, on the outskirts of Beijing, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
People do yoga during International Yoga Day in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A participant performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People do yoga during International Yoga Day in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
