Pictures | Tue Jun 21, 2016 | 8:05pm IST

International Yoga Day

Yoga practitioners mark World Yoga Day for the first time on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise, June 21, 2016. Sydney BridgeClimb/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
People participate in a yoga class during the 14th Annual Solstice in Times Square event in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
People participate in a yoga class during the 14th Annual Solstice in Times Square event in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
People practice yoga at a glass sightseeing platform ahead of the International Day of Yoga, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
People participate in a yoga class during the 14th Annual Solstice in Times Square event in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A participant performs a breathing exercise during World Yoga Day in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Hundreds participate in a mass yoga event in front of the Sydney Opera House on World Yoga Day in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Hundreds participate in a mass yoga event in front of the Sydney Opera House on World Yoga Day in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
People participate in a yoga class during the 14th Annual Solstice in Times Square event in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
People practice yoga together ahead of World Yoga Day in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
People do yoga during International Yoga Day in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Soldiers practice yoga during a rehearsal on the eve of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
People practice yoga at a tourist spot ahead of the International Day of Yoga, on the outskirts of Beijing, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
People do yoga during International Yoga Day in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
A participant performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
People do yoga during International Yoga Day in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Revelers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.

21 Jun 2016
India observes second International Yoga Day, 2016.

21 Jun 2016
The annual Coney Island parade seeks to bring mythology to life.

20 Jun 2016
Top India photos from the past week.

19 Jun 2016

