International Yoga Day preparations

Students make a formation of International Yoga Day symbol in their school ground ahead of International Day of Yoga in Ahmedabad, June 19, 2015.REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Gaurav Gaur, a social activist, shows his back painted with International Yoga Day symbol as he rides a cycle through a street to spread awareness of yoga ahead of International Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A yoga instructor demonstrates a pose to students during a training session ahead of International Day of Yoga in Ahmedabad, India, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of International Day of Yoga in Ahmedabad, India, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A municipal worker cleans a pond near the venues of yoga camp ahead of International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A man practices yoga on the promenade next to a lake in Agartala, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Girls practice yoga inside their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Boys practice yoga inside their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Girls practice yoga inside their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Workers install lights at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Workers walk at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Workers walk after finishing a day's work at one of the venues for a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2015. World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A woman practices yoga at a public park ahead of World Yoga Day, in Ahmedabad, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A woman practices yoga at a public park ahead of World Yoga Day, in Ahmedabad, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
People participate in a yoga session on an early morning ahead of World Yoga Day, at the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Participants perform a "Surya Namaskar" (sun salutation) during an early morning yoga session ahead of World Yoga Day, at the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru, India, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
People participate in a yoga session on an early morning ahead of World Yoga Day, at the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Participants perform a "Surya Namaskar" (sun salutation) during an early morning yoga session ahead of World Yoga Day, in New Delhi, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Participants perform a "Surya Namaskar" (sun salutation) during an early morning yoga session ahead of World Yoga Day, in New Delhi, India, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
