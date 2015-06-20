International Yoga Day preparations
Students make a formation of International Yoga Day symbol in their school ground ahead of International Day of Yoga in Ahmedabad, June 19, 2015.REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gaurav Gaur, a social activist, shows his back painted with International Yoga Day symbol as he rides a cycle through a street to spread awareness of yoga ahead of International Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A yoga instructor demonstrates a pose to students during a training session ahead of International Day of Yoga in Ahmedabad, India, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of International Day of Yoga in Ahmedabad, India, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A municipal worker cleans a pond near the venues of yoga camp ahead of International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man practices yoga on the promenade next to a lake in Agartala, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Girls practice yoga inside their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys practice yoga inside their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Girls practice yoga inside their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers install lights at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers walk at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers walk after finishing a day's work at one of the venues for a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2015. World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman practices yoga at a public park ahead of World Yoga Day, in Ahmedabad, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman practices yoga at a public park ahead of World Yoga Day, in Ahmedabad, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People participate in a yoga session on an early morning ahead of World Yoga Day, at the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Participants perform a "Surya Namaskar" (sun salutation) during an early morning yoga session ahead of World Yoga Day, at the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru, India, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
People participate in a yoga session on an early morning ahead of World Yoga Day, at the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Participants perform a "Surya Namaskar" (sun salutation) during an early morning yoga session ahead of World Yoga Day, in New Delhi, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Participants perform a "Surya Namaskar" (sun salutation) during an early morning yoga session ahead of World Yoga Day, in New Delhi, India, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
