Sun Jun 21, 2015

International Yoga Day

Participants perform yoga during a camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others during a yoga camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People participate in a yoga session to mark the International Day of Yoga, organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Srinagar, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People participate in a yoga session to mark the International Day of Yoga, organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Srinagar, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) practice before performing yoga during a camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Kolkata, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) prepare to perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Kolkata, June 21, 2015.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A member of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) performs yoga during a camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Kolkata, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga under the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga under the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga under the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga under the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty performs yoga to mark International Day of Yoga, in Bengaluru, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Bengaluru, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Indian Army soldiers perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Agartala, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Filipinos and foreign nationals take part in the International Day of Yoga in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Janis C. Alano

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants look at a man in a Yoga position during the International Day of Yoga in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Filipinos and foreign nationals take part in the International Day of Yoga in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Janis C. Alano

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Revellers participate in yoga as they celebrate the summer solstice and International Yoga Day at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants attend the Yoga Fest to mark the International Day of Yoga at the Medeo skating rink at the altitude of some 1600 metres (5249 feet) above sea level in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants attend the Yoga Fest to mark the International Day of Yoga at the Medeo skating rink at the altitude of some 1600 metres (5249 feet) above sea level in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants attend the Yoga Fest to mark the International Day of Yoga at the Medeo skating rink at the altitude of some 1600 metres (5249 feet) above sea level in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants attend the Yoga Fest to mark the International Day of Yoga at the Medeo skating rink at the altitude of some 1600 metres (5249 feet) above sea level in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A woman shelters herself from the rain before practicing yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga celebration in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration and International Yoga day in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga celebration in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
