International Yoga Day
Participants perform yoga during a camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others during a yoga camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People participate in a yoga session to mark the International Day of Yoga, organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Srinagar, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People participate in a yoga session to mark the International Day of Yoga, organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Srinagar, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) practice before performing yoga during a camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Kolkata, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) prepare to perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Kolkata, June 21, 2015.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A member of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) performs yoga during a camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Kolkata, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga under the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga under the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga under the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga under the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty performs yoga to mark International Day of Yoga, in Bengaluru, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Bengaluru, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Indian Army soldiers perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Agartala, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Filipinos and foreign nationals take part in the International Day of Yoga in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Janis C. Alano
Participants look at a man in a Yoga position during the International Day of Yoga in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito
Filipinos and foreign nationals take part in the International Day of Yoga in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Janis C. Alano
Revellers participate in yoga as they celebrate the summer solstice and International Yoga Day at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Participants attend the Yoga Fest to mark the International Day of Yoga at the Medeo skating rink at the altitude of some 1600 metres (5249 feet) above sea level in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Participants attend the Yoga Fest to mark the International Day of Yoga at the Medeo skating rink at the altitude of some 1600 metres (5249 feet) above sea level in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Participants attend the Yoga Fest to mark the International Day of Yoga at the Medeo skating rink at the altitude of some 1600 metres (5249 feet) above sea level in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Participants attend the Yoga Fest to mark the International Day of Yoga at the Medeo skating rink at the altitude of some 1600 metres (5249 feet) above sea level in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman shelters herself from the rain before practicing yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga celebration in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration and International Yoga day in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga celebration in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
