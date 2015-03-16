Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 16, 2015 | 7:45pm IST

Interrogating Islamic State captives

A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Syrian nationality, has a hood pulled from his head in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. YPG said two IS fighters were caught during the Tel Hamis clashes between IS and YPG two weeks ago. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Syrian nationality, has a hood pulled from his head in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Syrian nationality, has a hood pulled from his head in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. YPG said two IS fighters were caught during the Tel Hamis clashes between IS and YPG two weeks ago. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 4
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, is brought into an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, is brought into an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14,...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, is brought into an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 4
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, hides his face in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, hides his face in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, hides his face in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 4
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, is brought into an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, is brought into an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14,...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, is brought into an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 4
View Again
View Next
Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil

Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil

Next Slideshows

Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil

Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil

Close to a million demonstrators marched to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices, corruption and to call for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff.

16 Mar 2015
Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.

14 Mar 2015
Life in the ruins

Life in the ruins

The battle for Debaltseve caught civilians in the crossfire on a scale not yet seen in Ukraine.

14 Mar 2015
Fleeing Islamic State

Fleeing Islamic State

More than two million people in Iraq have been displaced in the conflict against ISIS militants.

14 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast