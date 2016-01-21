Edition:
Introducing Planet Nine

Professor of Planetary Astronomy Mike Brown speaks in front of a computer simulation of the probable orbit of Planet Nine (yellow) at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, January 20, 2016. The solar system may host a ninth planet that is about 10 times bigger than Earth and orbiting far beyond Neptune. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A extreme ultraviolet image, using false colors to trace different gas temperatures, of the sun taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) on March 30, 2010. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2010
The planet Mercury is seen in an undated picture released April 16, 2015. These colors are not what Mercury would look like to the human eye, but rather the colors enhance the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that make up Mercury's surface, according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington/Handout

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
This computer-generated perspective view of the highland of Ovda Region on Venus shows Magellan radar data superimposed on topography. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
This color image of Earth was taken by NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC), a four megapixel CCD camera and telescope on July 6, 2015. NASA said the camera takes 10 separate images using different narrowband filters. The image of Earth uses the red, green and blue channel images. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
This computer-generated view depicts part of Mars at the boundary between darkness and daylight, with an area including Gale Crater beginning to catch morning light. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
The planet Jupiter is shown with one of its moons, Ganymede (bottom), April 9, 2007. REUTERS/NASA/ESA and E. Karkoschka/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
The Cassini spacecraft took this mosaic of the planet Saturn and its rings backlit against the Sun on October 17, 2012 using infrared, red and violet spectral filters that were combined to create an enhanced-color view. Also captured are two of Saturn's moons: Enceladus and Tethys. Both appear on the left side of the planet, below the rings. Enceladus is closer to the rings; Tethys is below and to the left. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2012
Two pictures of Uranus, one in true color (L) and the other in false color, were compiled from images returned Jan. 17, 1986, by the narrow-angle camera of Voyager 2. The picture at left has been processed to show Uranus as human eyes. The darker shadings at the upper right of the disk correspond to the day-night boundary on the planet. Beyond this boundary lies the hidden northern hemisphere of Uranus, which currently remains in total darkness as the planet rotates. The picture at right uses false color and extreme contrast enhancement to bring out subtle details in the polar region of Uranus. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
This photo of Pluto was made from four images from New Horizons' Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) combined with color data from the Ralph instrument in this enhanced color global view. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
