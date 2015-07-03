Edition:
Investing in China

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A man takes a nap at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A woman is reflected on an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
An investor looks at a screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A man watches a board showing stock prices at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
An investor stretches in front of computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shenyang, Liaoning province, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2013
A man reads a stock guidebook at a stock exchange in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province May 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2007
A trader stands on the trading floor at the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Lujiazui Financial Area in Shanghai August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 18, 2010
An investor gestures as he talks to a person in front of an electrical board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Huaibei, Anhui province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2012
An investor puts his feet onto the back of a chair in front of an electronic board displaying stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2012
An investor naps in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2012
An electronic board showing stock information is reflected on a man's glasses at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 09, 2011
Investors play cards in front of an electronic board showing stock information filled with green-colored figures, which indicate falling prices, at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leo Lang

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2012
An investor eats noodles in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2012
A man naps in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Xiangfan, Hubei province July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2008
A man smokes in front of an electronic stock information board at a brokerage house in Shanghai October 9, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2008
An investor reacts in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Woo

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2013
An investor makes a note on his hand at a stock exchange market in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan province July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2007
An investor is reflected in a screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2009
A man reads information on a electronic screen at a brokerage house in Shanghai April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2009
