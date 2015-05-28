Investing in China
An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shenyang, Liaoning province, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man reads a stock guidebook at a stock exchange in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province May 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A trader stands on the trading floor at the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Lujiazui Financial Area in Shanghai August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
An investor gestures as he talks to a person in front of an electrical board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Huaibei, Anhui province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An investor puts his feet onto the back of a chair in front of an electronic board displaying stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An investor looks at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
An investor naps in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An electronic board showing stock information is reflected on a man's glasses at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Investors play cards in front of an electronic board showing stock information filled with green-colored figures, which indicate falling prices, at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leo Lang
An investor eats noodles in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man naps in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Xiangfan, Hubei province July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A man smokes in front of an electronic stock information board at a brokerage house in Shanghai October 9, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song
Investors point at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province February 6, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
An investor reacts in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Woo
An investor makes a note on his hand at a stock exchange market in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan province July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Investors play cards at a brokerage house in Xiangfan, Hubei province August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
An investor is reflected in a screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A man reads information on a electronic screen at a brokerage house in Shanghai April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
