Pictures | Tue Feb 2, 2016

Iowa decides

Bernie Sanders raises a fist as he speaks at his caucus night rally Des Moines. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz kisses his wife Heidi Cruz after winning at his Iowa caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Bill Clinton gives his wife a thumbs up as they celebrate with their daughter Chelsea at her caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Marco Rubio lifts one of his sons as he and his family leave the stage after speaking to supporters during the Rubio watch party at the Downtown Marriott Hotel in Des Moines. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A screen shows CNN projecting Ted Cruz will win the Iowa caucus in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Hillary Clinton celebrates with her husband and daughter Chelsea at her caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks, with his wife Heidi Cruz by his side, after winning at his Iowa caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump react as they gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Hillary Clinton at her caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Donald Trump leaves the stage at his caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Marco Rubio waves to supporters during the Rubio watch party at the Downtown Marriott Hotel in Des Moines. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Hillary Clinton celebrates with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack at her caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Supporters watch returns come in at Hillary Clinton's caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Kim Frederick, a supporter of Hillary Clinton, wears boxing gloves as she waits for the post-caucus rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Marco Rubio waves to supporters at the Rubio caucus watch party at the Downtown Marriott Hotel. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
David Evers of North Dakota, a supporter of Hillary Clinton, wears a U.S. flag-themed bowtie at her caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Marco Rubio prays with his family as they attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Voters gather to caucus at the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders wait for him to arrive at the final caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A poster explains Democratic caucus mathematics at the home of Gary and Mary Weaver in Rippey. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Donald Trump makes a face at his caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders choose delegates for the county convention at the Burr Oak Community Center Democratic caucus location in Mitchell County near Osage. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders cheer during his caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Bernie Sanders supporter Elsie Mace listens intently during the Iowa Democratic caucuses at the home of Gary and Mary Weaver in Rippey. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A Bernie Sanders supporter shows a sticker during the Democratic Iowa caucuses at the home of Gary and Mary Weaver in Rippey. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
