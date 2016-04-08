Edition:
IPL superstars

Cricket - India v Australia - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India - 27/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after winning their match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies Carlos Brathwaite plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Cricket - South Africa v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 25/03/2016. South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Andre Russell celebrates after winning their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - Bangladesh v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 26/03/2016. Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (L) celebrates with his teammate Mushfiqur Rahim after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Nathan McCullum. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Cricket - Sri Lanka v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - New Delhi, India, 26/03/2016. England's Jos Buttler plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Lendl Simmons plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Cricket - India v Australia - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India - 27/03/2016. Australia's Shane Watson celebrates taking the wicket of India's Suresh Raina. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies Samuel Badree bowls. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Cricket - South Africa v Afghanistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 20/03/2016. South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Australia's Steve Smith watches the ball after he hit it for a six during their One Day International cricket match against India in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - New Delhi, India - 28/03/2016. South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis throws the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Cricket - India v Australia - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India - 27/03/2016. Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches the ball after playing a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - NatWest International T20 - Emirates Old Trafford - 23/6/15 New Zealand's Brendon McCullum hits a six Action Images via Reuters / Philip Brown Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Cricket - India v Australia - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India - 27/03/2016. Australia's James Faulkner plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
West Indies win World Twenty20 final

