Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015 | 11:05am IST

Iran celebrates nuclear deal

Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday a nuclear deal with major powers would open a new chapter of cooperation with the outside world after years of sanctions, predicting the "win-win" result would gradually eliminate mutual mistrust. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday a nuclear deal with major powers would open a new chapter of cooperation with the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday a nuclear deal with major powers would open a new chapter of cooperation with the outside world after years of sanctions, predicting the "win-win" result would gradually eliminate mutual mistrust. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
1 / 12
Iranians hold street celebrations following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians hold street celebrations following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Iranians hold street celebrations following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
2 / 12
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
3 / 12
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
4 / 12
Iranians hold pictures of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians hold pictures of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Iranians hold pictures of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
5 / 12
An Iranian woman gestures as she celebrates in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

An Iranian woman gestures as she celebrates in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An Iranian woman gestures as she celebrates in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
6 / 12
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
7 / 12
Iranian women gesture as they celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranian women gesture as they celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Iranian women gesture as they celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
8 / 12
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
9 / 12
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
10 / 12
A boy gestures as Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

A boy gestures as Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A boy gestures as Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
11 / 12
A man holds a picture of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he celebrates with others in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

A man holds a picture of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he celebrates with others in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A man holds a picture of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he celebrates with others in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Power of solar

Power of solar

Next Slideshows

Power of solar

Power of solar

Cars, boats and bikes are not the only objects that run on solar power.

15 Jul 2015
Westgate: After the massacre

Westgate: After the massacre

The Westgate shopping mall, which was closed in the aftermath of a 2013 attack that killed 67 people, will reopen this week.

14 Jul 2015
FTII Protests

FTII Protests

Appointment of Hindu nationalist activist as FTII chairman triggers strikes.

14 Jul 2015
Typhoon slams eastern China

Typhoon slams eastern China

Typhoon Chan-hom, one of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades, disrupted travel and forced the evacuation of more than a million...

14 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast