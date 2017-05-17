Iran gears up for presidential election
Men use their smartphones to follow election news as posters of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani are seen in Tehran, Iran May 17, 2017. Iranians vote for president on Friday in a contest likely to determine whether Tehran's re-engagement with the...more
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a ceremony marking the beginning of production of new Iran Khodro products, Dena+ and Peugeot 2008, in Tehran, Iran, May 2, 2017. Seeking a second term, pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani, 68, remains the...more
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. Rouhani's strongest challenger is hardline cleric Raisi, 56, who says Iran does not need foreign help and...more
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves before speaking to the audience in Tehran, Iran, May 17, 2017. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced the heated rhetoric of Iran's presidential election campaign on Wednesday as "unworthy",...more
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi hold his posters outside the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA
An Iranian woman uses her mobile phone to follow election news in a coffee shop in Tehran, Iran May 17, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA
Ebrahim Raisi gestures in this undated handout photo provided by Tasnim News Agency on May 9, 2017. The main challenger Raisi is a close ally and protege of Khamenei, and was one of four Islamic judges who ordered the execution of thousands of...more
An Iranian woman uses her mobile phone as she rests at a park in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. Many Iranians feel a 2015 agreement Rouhani championed with major powers to lift sanctions in return for curbing Iran's nuclear program has failed to produce...more
An Iranian glass seller uses his smartphone to follow election news in Tehran, Iran May 17, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks as he visits Azadshahr mine explosion site in Azadshahr, Golestan Province, Iran May 7, 2017. Rouhani's trip to the coal mine in northern Iran was all going to plan, until the crowd massed in front of his car...more
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi chant slogans during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. Under Iran's system, the powers of the elected president are circumscribed by those of the...more
A man uses his smartphone to follow election news in Tehran, Iran May 17, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA
An Iranian girl uses her mobile phone to follow election news in a coffee shop in Tehran, Iran May 17, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi use their smartphones to follow election news in Tehran, Iran May 17, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani checks a car during a ceremony marking the beginning of production of new Iran Khodro products, Dena+ and Peugeot 2008, in Tehran, Iran, May 2, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks as he visits Azadshahr mine explosion site in Azadshahr, Golestan Province, Iran May 7, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi arrive to take part in a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA
Next Slideshows
Venezuela's indigenous flee crisis for Brazil
Facing hunger and hardship in their villages along Venezuela's Caribbean coast, hundreds of indigenous Warao are now trying their luck on the gritty streets of...
Another Confederate statue removed
Crowds gather to celebrate and mourn as a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard is removed in New Orleans.
Soviet-era apartments set for demolition
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s...
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 180 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.