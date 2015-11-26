Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 26, 2015 | 11:35pm IST

Iran in aerospace

A monkey doll symbolizing the monkey sent to space by Iran is seen next to the capsule that carried the real monkey at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A monkey doll symbolizing the monkey sent to space by Iran is seen next to the capsule that carried the real monkey at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A monkey doll symbolizing the monkey sent to space by Iran is seen next to the capsule that carried the real monkey at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
1 / 20
Firemen march past a model of the Safir (Ambassador) rocket, which carried Iran's first satellite into space, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Square February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Firemen march past a model of the Safir (Ambassador) rocket, which carried Iran's first satellite into space, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Square February 10, 2009....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2009
Firemen march past a model of the Safir (Ambassador) rocket, which carried Iran's first satellite into space, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Square February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
2 / 20
A still image from an undated video footage released on January 28, 2013 by Iran's state-run English language Press TV shows a monkey that was launched into space. REUTERS/Press TV via Reuters TV

A still image from an undated video footage released on January 28, 2013 by Iran's state-run English language Press TV shows a monkey that was launched into space. REUTERS/Press TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2013
A still image from an undated video footage released on January 28, 2013 by Iran's state-run English language Press TV shows a monkey that was launched into space. REUTERS/Press TV via Reuters TV
Close
3 / 20
A missile made by Revolutionary Guard is mounted on a Chinese helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A missile made by Revolutionary Guard is mounted on a Chinese helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A missile made by Revolutionary Guard is mounted on a Chinese helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
4 / 20
Students look at models of Iranian-made light carriers at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Students look at models of Iranian-made light carriers at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Students look at models of Iranian-made light carriers at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
5 / 20
American-Iranian entrepreneur Anousheh Ansari stands in front of a Soyuz space capsule training module during an examination of the capsule in the Star City space center outside Moscow, Russia, August 24, 2006. Ansari, a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin, became the world's first female space tourist when she blasted off aboard a Russian rocket in September 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

American-Iranian entrepreneur Anousheh Ansari stands in front of a Soyuz space capsule training module during an examination of the capsule in the Star City space center outside Moscow, Russia, August 24, 2006. Ansari, a U.S. citizen of Iranian...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 24, 2006
American-Iranian entrepreneur Anousheh Ansari stands in front of a Soyuz space capsule training module during an examination of the capsule in the Star City space center outside Moscow, Russia, August 24, 2006. Ansari, a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin, became the world's first female space tourist when she blasted off aboard a Russian rocket in September 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
Close
6 / 20
A qualification model of the Navid-1 satellite is displayed for journalists during a visit to the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, Iran February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

A qualification model of the Navid-1 satellite is displayed for journalists during a visit to the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, Iran February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 29, 2012
A qualification model of the Navid-1 satellite is displayed for journalists during a visit to the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, Iran February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Close
7 / 20
The Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket, which will carry Iran's Omid (hope) domestically made satellite, is seen before launch at Iran's space center in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS (IRAN)

The Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket, which will carry Iran's Omid (hope) domestically made satellite, is seen before launch at Iran's space center in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS (IRAN)

Reuters / Sunday, August 17, 2008
The Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket, which will carry Iran's Omid (hope) domestically made satellite, is seen before launch at Iran's space center in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS (IRAN)
Close
8 / 20
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (5th L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq rocket to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (5th L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq rocket to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2010
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (5th L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq rocket to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir
Close
9 / 20
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system for rockets to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system for rockets to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2010
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system for rockets to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir
Close
10 / 20
A view of an observatory at the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

A view of an observatory at the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 29, 2012
A view of an observatory at the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Close
11 / 20
An Iranian Air Force F-5E fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News

An Iranian Air Force F-5E fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2009
An Iranian Air Force F-5E fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News
Close
12 / 20
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd R) looks at the Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket before launch at Iran's space centre in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd R) looks at the Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket before launch at Iran's space centre in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS

Reuters / Sunday, August 17, 2008
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd R) looks at the Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket before launch at Iran's space centre in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS
Close
13 / 20
Iranian Space Agency (ISA) personnel monitor signals of the Navid-1 satellite at a facility in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Iranian Space Agency (ISA) personnel monitor signals of the Navid-1 satellite at a facility in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 29, 2012
Iranian Space Agency (ISA) personnel monitor signals of the Navid-1 satellite at a facility in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Close
14 / 20
Drones made by Iran's Revolutionary Guard are seen at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Drones made by Iran's Revolutionary Guard are seen at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Drones made by Iran's Revolutionary Guard are seen at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
15 / 20
A view of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

A view of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 29, 2012
A view of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Close
16 / 20
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks during a ceremony to introduce the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system, for rockets to carry satellites into space, during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks during a ceremony to introduce the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system, for rockets to carry satellites into space, during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2010
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks during a ceremony to introduce the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system, for rockets to carry satellites into space, during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir
Close
17 / 20
An Iranian AirForce F-5F fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News

An Iranian AirForce F-5F fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2009
An Iranian AirForce F-5F fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News
Close
18 / 20
A rocket takes off at from an unidentified location in Iran in this video grab from February 4, 2008. REUTERS/IRIB via Reuters TV

A rocket takes off at from an unidentified location in Iran in this video grab from February 4, 2008. REUTERS/IRIB via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2008
A rocket takes off at from an unidentified location in Iran in this video grab from February 4, 2008. REUTERS/IRIB via Reuters TV
Close
19 / 20
A soldier stands guard in front of an Iranian-made helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A soldier stands guard in front of an Iranian-made helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A soldier stands guard in front of an Iranian-made helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 Nov 2015
Church becomes refugee sanctuary

Church becomes refugee sanctuary

Workers have removed the altar and dozens of chairs at a German church, replacing them with metal beds to house newly arrived refugees.

26 Nov 2015
Putin, commander-in-chief

Putin, commander-in-chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin flexes his military muscle.

25 Nov 2015
Fleeing Iran

Fleeing Iran

On their path through Europe, Iranian migrants have been blocked at the border between Greece and Macedonia.

25 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.

After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast