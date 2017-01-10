Iran mourns former president
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani touch the coffin of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran January 10, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians massed in central Tehran for the funeral of Rafsanjani, an influential figurehead of the Islamic Republic whose...more
Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran. Rafsanjani, who died on Sunday aged 82, was buried next to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution in 1979 who founded its...more
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani attends the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. While many of his opponents turned out to honour him, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed their close bond, what was intended...more
People attend the funeral ceremony of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. An eyewitness told Reuters on the phone from Tehran: "Some were chanting slogans asking for political prisoners to be released, some hardliners were shouting 'Death to America!'. But...more
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani pray next to the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony. Two separate sources said Hashemi's daughter Faezeh, jailed for six months in 2012...more
Mourners take part in the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Some of the chants called for the release of former prime minister Mir Hossein Mousavi and of Mehdi Karoubi, a cleric and former speaker of parliament who lost the disputed 2009...more
People touch the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in this still image taken from video. Rafsanjani's body, sealed in a metal coffin with his white turban on top, was then brought in procession down Revolution Street...more
Mourners take part in the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani prays next to the body of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during a mourning ceremony. Rafsanjani's death is a blow to Rouhani, whom he had backed in the 2013 presidential election and who now faces re-election having...more
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani pray next to the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony. As a leading power-broker, Rafsanjani helped Khamenei to secure Iran's most powerful...more
Mourners take part in the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners gather around the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a mourning ceremony for Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners gather during the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners gather during the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
People attend the funeral ceremony of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
