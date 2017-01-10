Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jan 10, 2017 | 10:40pm IST

Iran mourns former president

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani touch the coffin of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran January 10, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani touch the coffin of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran January 10, 2017.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani touch the coffin of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran January 10, 2017.
Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians massed in central Tehran for the funeral of Rafsanjani, an influential figurehead of the Islamic Republic whose pragmatism led to a rift with Iran's supreme leader. Rafsanjani's policies of economic liberalization and better relations with the West attracted fierce supporters and equally fierce critics during his life. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians massed in central Tehran for the funeral of Rafsanjani, an influential figurehead of the Islamic Republic whose pragmatism led to a rift with Iran's supreme leader. Rafsanjani's policies of economic liberalization and better relations with the West attracted fierce supporters and equally fierce critics during his life. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran. Rafsanjani, who died on Sunday aged 82, was buried next to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution in 1979 who founded its system of theocratic rule. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran. Rafsanjani, who died on Sunday aged 82, was buried next to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution in 1979 who founded its system of theocratic rule. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani attends the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. While many of his opponents turned out to honour him, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed their close bond, what was intended by the state as a show of unity was clouded by the chants of thousands opposition supporters, as well as the absence of reformist ex-president Mohammad Khatami. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani attends the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. While many of his opponents turned out to honour him, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed their close bond, what was intended by the state as a show of unity was clouded by the chants of thousands opposition supporters, as well as the absence of reformist ex-president Mohammad Khatami. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
People attend the funeral ceremony of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. An eyewitness told Reuters on the phone from Tehran: "Some were chanting slogans asking for political prisoners to be released, some hardliners were shouting 'Death to America!'. But they didn't clash. Everyone was respectful." Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

People attend the funeral ceremony of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. An eyewitness told Reuters on the phone from Tehran: "Some were chanting slogans asking for political prisoners to be released, some hardliners were shouting 'Death to America!'. But they didn't clash. Everyone was respectful." Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani pray next to the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony. Two separate sources said Hashemi's daughter Faezeh, jailed for six months in 2012 on charges of anti-government propaganda, had told people at the funeral that Khatami had been banned from attending. On state television's live coverage, the opposition chants were drowned out by solemn music. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani pray next to the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony. Two separate sources said Hashemi's daughter Faezeh, jailed for six months in 2012 on charges of anti-government propaganda, had told people at the funeral that Khatami had been banned from attending. On state television's live coverage, the opposition chants were drowned out by solemn music. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners take part in the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Some of the chants called for the release of former prime minister Mir Hossein Mousavi and of Mehdi Karoubi, a cleric and former speaker of parliament who lost the disputed 2009 presidential election to incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Both men refused to accept the results of that election and were placed under house arrest while Rafsanjani, who had backed them, was politically isolated along with his family. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Mourners take part in the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Some of the chants called for the release of former prime minister Mir Hossein Mousavi and of Mehdi Karoubi, a cleric and former speaker of parliament who lost the disputed 2009 presidential election to incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Both men refused to accept the results of that election and were placed under house arrest while Rafsanjani, who had backed them, was politically isolated along with his family. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
People touch the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in this still image taken from video. Rafsanjani's body, sealed in a metal coffin with his white turban on top, was then brought in procession down Revolution Street in central Tehran, where hundreds of thousands of people came out in cold winter weather to pay tribute. IRIN/Handout via REUTERS TV

People touch the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in this still image taken from video. Rafsanjani's body, sealed in a metal coffin with his white turban on top, was then brought in procession down Revolution Street in central Tehran, where hundreds of thousands of people came out in cold winter weather to pay tribute. IRIN/Handout via REUTERS TV
Mourners take part in the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Mourners take part in the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani prays next to the body of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during a mourning ceremony. Rafsanjani's death is a blow to Rouhani, whom he had backed in the 2013 presidential election and who now faces re-election having resolved Iran's long nuclear standoff with the West but shown little of the economic payoff that he had promised. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani prays next to the body of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during a mourning ceremony. Rafsanjani's death is a blow to Rouhani, whom he had backed in the 2013 presidential election and who now faces re-election having resolved Iran's long nuclear standoff with the West but shown little of the economic payoff that he had promised. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani pray next to the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony. As a leading power-broker, Rafsanjani helped Khamenei to secure Iran's most powerful position, that of supreme leader, after Khomeini's death in 1989, and won election as president himself a few months later. However, their friendship gradually turned into rivalry as Rafsanjani, who continued to wield enormous influence even after his eight years as president ended, sided with reformists who promoted greater freedom, while Khamenei interpreted the values of the Islamic Republic much more conservatively. In his condolence message, Khamenei said political differences had never been able to "entirely break up" their nearly 60 years of friendship. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani pray next to the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony. As a leading power-broker, Rafsanjani helped Khamenei to secure Iran's most powerful position, that of supreme leader, after Khomeini's death in 1989, and won election as president himself a few months later. However, their friendship gradually turned into rivalry as Rafsanjani, who continued to wield enormous influence even after his eight years as president ended, sided with reformists who promoted greater freedom, while Khamenei interpreted the values of the Islamic Republic much more conservatively. In his condolence message, Khamenei said political differences had never been able to "entirely break up" their nearly 60 years of friendship. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners take part in the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Mourners take part in the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners gather around the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Mourners gather around the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a mourning ceremony for Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a mourning ceremony for Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners gather during the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Mourners gather during the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners gather during the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Mourners gather during the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
People attend the funeral ceremony of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

People attend the funeral ceremony of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
