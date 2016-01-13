Iran releases U.S. sailors
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sit in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows an American sailor sitting in the U.S. boat detained by Iran in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location in this still image taken from video taken January 12-13, 2016. Iran released ten U.S. sailors on Wednesday after holding them overnight, bringing a swift end...more
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows the U.S. boat detained by Iran, in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
An unidentified U.S. sailor is seen apologizing for his patrol boat having entered Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf by mistake in this still image taken from video taken at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV
