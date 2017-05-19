Iran votes in presidential election
Voters cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the center of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi shows his ink-stained finger after casting his ballot during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranians cast their votes during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
An Iranian woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranians queue to cast their votes during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Voters arrive to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS
An electoral employee checks a document before closing vote for the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian people arrive to cast their vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian women show their ink-stained fingers after casting their votes during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Voters receive ballot papers during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi (C) arrives with crowds of supporters to cast his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani waves to supporters at a polling station during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the center of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian people stand in a queue to vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Voters sit in a polling station during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela...
India this week
Some of our best photos from India this week.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.