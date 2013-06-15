Edition:
Iran votes

<p>Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. Millions of Iranians voted to choose a new president on Friday, urged by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to turn out in force to discredit suggestions by arch foe the United States that the election would be unfair. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri (IRAN - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)</p>

Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. Millions of Iranians voted to choose a new president on Friday, urged by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to turn out in force to discredit suggestions by arch foe the United States that the election would be unfair. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri (IRAN - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

<p>Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrate in Tehran after preliminary results showed him leading early June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrate in Tehran after preliminary results showed him leading early June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrates in Tehran after preliminary results showed him leading early June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrates in Tehran after preliminary results showed him leading early June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrate in Tehran after preliminary results showed him leading early June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrate in Tehran after preliminary results showed him leading early June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>Presidental candidate Mir Hossein Mousavi holds his inked stained finger and identity card after casting his vote during the Iranian presidential election south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

Presidental candidate Mir Hossein Mousavi holds his inked stained finger and identity card after casting his vote during the Iranian presidential election south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

<p>Iran's presidential election candidate Mirhossein Mousavi waves at the end of his news conference in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Iran's presidential election candidate Mirhossein Mousavi waves at the end of his news conference in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Iranian women wait in line outside a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Iranian women wait in line outside a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Workers clean up a wall of campaign posters for former Prime Minister and presidential candidate Mirhossein Mousavi in Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Workers clean up a wall of campaign posters for former Prime Minister and presidential candidate Mirhossein Mousavi in Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>An Iranian woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

An Iranian woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>An Iranian woman arrives at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

An Iranian woman arrives at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Election officials work inside a polling station during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Election officials work inside a polling station during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Woman cast their ballots at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Woman cast their ballots at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A woman shows the ink on her finger after casting her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A woman shows the ink on her finger after casting her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>An Iranian cleric combs his beard as he waits with others to vote at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iranian cleric combs his beard as he waits with others to vote at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Presidential candidate Mirhossein Mousavi raises his inked finger and identity card behind his wife Zahra Rahnavard during the Iranian presidential election in southern Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

Presidential candidate Mirhossein Mousavi raises his inked finger and identity card behind his wife Zahra Rahnavard during the Iranian presidential election in southern Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

<p>Iran's President and presidential candidate for Iranian election Mahmoud Ahmadinejad holds his passport up as he arrives to cast his ballot during Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Iran's President and presidential candidate for Iranian election Mahmoud Ahmadinejad holds his passport up as he arrives to cast his ballot during Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A woman wearing a traditional scarf looks at lists of Assembly of Experts and presidential election candidates at a polling station in village of Cijaval near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A woman wearing a traditional scarf looks at lists of Assembly of Experts and presidential election candidates at a polling station in village of Cijaval near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A woman helps her son to place his fingerprint on a ballot at a polling station in Zabolmahalleh, near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A woman helps her son to place his fingerprint on a ballot at a polling station in Zabolmahalleh, near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Iranian clerics check candidates' list before voting at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Iranian clerics check candidates' list before voting at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A woman fills in her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A woman fills in her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>An Iranian cleric waits in line outside a polling station at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad, in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iranian cleric waits in line outside a polling station at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad, in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A man holding his identification documents waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the village of Zabolmahalleh near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, northeast of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A man holding his identification documents waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the village of Zabolmahalleh near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, northeast of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>An Iranian cleric reads the election poster as he waits to cast his ballot at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iranian cleric reads the election poster as he waits to cast his ballot at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A woman fills in her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A woman fills in her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>An Iranian policeman holds his weapon as a woman wearing black chador leaves polling station at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iranian policeman holds his weapon as a woman wearing black chador leaves polling station at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A ballot slip is seen on a desk at a Governor Office before moving to a polling station in Bandar Turkmen seaport city on south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A ballot slip is seen on a desk at a Governor Office before moving to a polling station in Bandar Turkmen seaport city on south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Iranians stand in line at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election in southern Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

Iranians stand in line at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election in southern Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

<p>A girl holds her mother's Identification as women wait to enter a polling station in the village of Cijaval near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, northeast of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A girl holds her mother's Identification as women wait to enter a polling station in the village of Cijaval near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, northeast of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>An Iranian girl holds a passport as she waits with women wearing black chadors to cast their ballots at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iranian girl holds a passport as she waits with women wearing black chadors to cast their ballots at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An Iranian man casts his ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Iran Consulate in Dubai June 12,2009. REUTERS/Mosab Omar</p>

An Iranian man casts his ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Iran Consulate in Dubai June 12,2009. REUTERS/Mosab Omar

<p>Women wearing traditional dresses wait to enter a polling station in the village of Cijaval near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, northeast of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Women wearing traditional dresses wait to enter a polling station in the village of Cijaval near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, northeast of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Iranian women hold their passports as they wait to cast votes at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad, in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Iranian women hold their passports as they wait to cast votes at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad, in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An Iranian woman shows her passport to the camera outside a polling station during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

An Iranian woman shows her passport to the camera outside a polling station during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Women wearing traditional dresses leave a polling station after casting their votes in the village of Cijaval, near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Women wearing traditional dresses leave a polling station after casting their votes in the village of Cijaval, near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Iranian women hold their passports as they wait to cast votes at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Iranian women hold their passports as they wait to cast votes at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Iran's former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani arrives to vote in the Iranian presidential election, north of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Chavosh Homavandi/jamejamonline</p>

Iran's former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani arrives to vote in the Iranian presidential election, north of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Chavosh Homavandi/jamejamonline

<p>Election officials prepare ballots and check the identification of voters during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

Election officials prepare ballots and check the identification of voters during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>Iranian women wait to cast during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Iranian women wait to cast during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

