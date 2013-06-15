Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 15, 2013 | 7:35am IST

Iran votes

<p>An Iranian woman looks at a poster of the Iranian Presidential candidates during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

An Iranian woman looks at a poster of the Iranian Presidential candidates during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Saturday, June 15, 2013

An Iranian woman looks at a poster of the Iranian Presidential candidates during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
1 / 22
<p>Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani shows his identity papers after casting his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. I REUTERS/Fars News/Hadi Hirbodvash</p>

Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani shows his identity papers after casting his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. I REUTERS/Fars News/Hadi Hirbodvash

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani shows his identity papers after casting his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. I REUTERS/Fars News/Hadi Hirbodvash

Close
2 / 22
<p>A cleric fills in his ballot paper during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi</p>

A cleric fills in his ballot paper during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A cleric fills in his ballot paper during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi

Close
3 / 22
<p>Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his ballot at his office during the Iranian presidential election in central Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Hassan Mousavi</p>

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his ballot at his office during the Iranian presidential election in central Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Hassan Mousavi

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his ballot at his office during the Iranian presidential election in central Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Hassan Mousavi

Close
4 / 22
<p>A member of an election commission watches a voter cast a ballot during the Iranian presidential election at the Iranian embassy in Minsk, Belarus, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A member of an election commission watches a voter cast a ballot during the Iranian presidential election at the Iranian embassy in Minsk, Belarus, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A member of an election commission watches a voter cast a ballot during the Iranian presidential election at the Iranian embassy in Minsk, Belarus, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
5 / 22
<p>Men stand in line to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi</p>

Men stand in line to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Men stand in line to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi

Close
6 / 22
<p>Iranians pose for pictures as they wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Iranians pose for pictures as they wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Iranians pose for pictures as they wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
7 / 22
<p>Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran, June 14, 2013. . REUTERS/Fars News/Armin Karami</p>

Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran, June 14, 2013. . REUTERS/Fars News/Armin Karami

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran, June 14, 2013. . REUTERS/Fars News/Armin Karami

Close
8 / 22
<p>Pedestrians walk beneath election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei</p>

Pedestrians walk beneath election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Pedestrians walk beneath election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei

Close
9 / 22
<p>An Iranian woman casts her ballot during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

An Iranian woman casts her ballot during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Saturday, June 15, 2013

An Iranian woman casts her ballot during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
10 / 22
<p>Iranians wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Iranians wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Iranians wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
11 / 22
<p>Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani ride in a car on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Sina Shiri</p>

Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani ride in a car on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Sina Shiri

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani ride in a car on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Sina Shiri

Close
12 / 22
<p>Supporters carry campaign posters for Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi</p>

Supporters carry campaign posters for Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Supporters carry campaign posters for Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi

Close
13 / 22
<p>A supporter carries a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi</p>

A supporter carries a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A supporter carries a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi

Close
14 / 22
<p>Officials prepare ballot boxes for the presidential and city council elections in the northern Iranian city of Amol, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Behrouz Khosravi</p>

Officials prepare ballot boxes for the presidential and city council elections in the northern Iranian city of Amol, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Behrouz Khosravi

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Officials prepare ballot boxes for the presidential and city council elections in the northern Iranian city of Amol, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Behrouz Khosravi

Close
15 / 22
<p>Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani votes during the Iranian presidential election in the Jamaran mosque in northern Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mehdi Marizad</p>

Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani votes during the Iranian presidential election in the Jamaran mosque in northern Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mehdi Marizad

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani votes during the Iranian presidential election in the Jamaran mosque in northern Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mehdi Marizad

Close
16 / 22
<p>A supporter shows a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi</p>

A supporter shows a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A supporter shows a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi

Close
17 / 22
<p>Supporters carry Iranian presidential candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf at a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi</p>

Supporters carry Iranian presidential candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf at a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Supporters carry Iranian presidential candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf at a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi

Close
18 / 22
<p>Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalil waves to supporters during a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri</p>

Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalil waves to supporters during a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalil waves to supporters during a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri

Close
19 / 22
<p>Motorists drive past election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei</p>

Motorists drive past election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Motorists drive past election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei

Close
20 / 22
<p>Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani waves to supporters in the central Iranian city of Shiraz, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Hadi Khosravi</p>

Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani waves to supporters in the central Iranian city of Shiraz, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Hadi Khosravi

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani waves to supporters in the central Iranian city of Shiraz, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Hadi Khosravi

Close
21 / 22
<p>A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri</p>

A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Iran votes

Iran votes

Next Slideshows

Iran votes

Iran votes

Iranians stream into polling stations in a hotly contested election.

15 Jun 2013
Streets of old Delhi

Streets of old Delhi

Life playing out on the streets of Delhi's old quaters.

14 Jun 2013
Colorado wildfires

Colorado wildfires

The Black Forest blaze has prompted authorities to order more than 7,000 people from their homes.

14 Jun 2013
Greek TV goes dark

Greek TV goes dark

Reactions in Athens after the Greek government switched the state broadcaster off the air in the middle of the night.

14 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures