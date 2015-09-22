Iran's military on parade
Members of the Iranian Army march during a parade marking the anniversary of the beginning of the Iran-Iraq war, which lasted from 1980 to 1988, in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A military truck carrying a missile and a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Members of the Iranian Army participate in a parade in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Members of the Iranian Army march past President Hassan Rouhani (C top) and military commanders in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A military truck carrying a tank drives past pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A member of the Basij paramilitary group, wearing a Turkmen traditional dress, gestures in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech as military commanders attend in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A military truck carrying a Qadr H missile drives past pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Members of the Iranian Army participate in a parade in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A military truck carrying a Raad missile drives past a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
