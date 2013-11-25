Edition:
Iran's nuclear ambitions

<p>A Russian worker walks past the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Majid Asgaripour</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Iranian students form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

<p>Iranian artists perform as they hold up samples of enriched uranium after Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speeches in Mashad, April 11, 2006. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>A technician works in the control room at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visits the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Presidential official website</p>

<p>Iranian students hold up their hands as a sign of unity as they form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

<p>A technician is seen at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>Iranians protesters burn a U.S. flag during a rally outside the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

<p>A technician is seen at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>An Iranian cleric talks to students before a ceremony to form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

<p>A general view shows the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghasemi</p>

<p>A Russian technician works inside the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, February 26, 2006. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

<p>Iranian students form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

<p>Technicians of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation in a control room supervise activities at the Uranium Conversion Facility in Isfahan, August 8, 2005. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>A security officer stands next to a banner hung on the entrance of the Uranium Conversion Facility, before a ceremony to form a human chain by Iranian students showing their support for Iran's nuclear program, in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A security officer stands next to a banner hung on the entrance of the Uranium Conversion Facility, before a ceremony to form a human chain by Iranian students showing their support for Iran's nuclear program, in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>An Iranian woman holds a placard with an anti-U.S. poster and pictures of killed Iranian nuclear scientists as the couple stand during a demonstration to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

An Iranian woman holds a placard with an anti-U.S. poster and pictures of killed Iranian nuclear scientists as the couple stand during a demonstration to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A technician checks valves at the uranium conversian facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>A worker monitors a computer at the Fuel Manufacturing plant at Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>Iranian musicians perform during a ceremony to mark the Fourth National Anniversary of Nuclear Technology, in Tehran, April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

<p>A security official talks to journalists in front of Bushehr main nuclear reactor, August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

