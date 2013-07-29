Iraq car bombings
Street cleaners remove debris on the road at the site of a car bomb attack in Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Street cleaners remove debris on the road at the site of a car bomb attack in Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi army personnel and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the city of Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jaafer Abed
Iraqi army personnel and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the city of Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jaafer Abed
A firefighter hoses down a destroyed vehicle at the site of a car bomb attack in the city of Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jaafer Abed
A firefighter hoses down a destroyed vehicle at the site of a car bomb attack in the city of Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jaafer Abed
A man stands at the site of a car bomb attack in the city of Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jaafer Abed
A man stands at the site of a car bomb attack in the city of Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jaafer Abed
Residents inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Youths gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the Hurriya District in Baghdad July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Youths gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the Hurriya District in Baghdad July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Residents inspect the site of a car bomb attack in the Hurriya District in Baghdad July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Residents inspect the site of a car bomb attack in the Hurriya District in Baghdad July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the Hurriya District in Baghdad July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the Hurriya District in Baghdad July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the Hurriya District in Baghdad July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the Hurriya District in Baghdad July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Next Slideshows
Inflatable Sumo
Pictures of people running and cycling, wearing inflatable Sumo suits.
North Korea's "Arirang"
North Korean soldiers descend on the capital for the mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang" as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of...
Dueling rallies in Egypt
Opposing camps take to the streets of Egypt.
Spain train derailment
The deadly crash and aftermath in Spain.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.