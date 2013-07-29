Edition:
Iraq car bombings

<p>Street cleaners remove debris on the road at the site of a car bomb attack in Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Iraqi army personnel and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the city of Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jaafer Abed</p>

<p>A firefighter hoses down a destroyed vehicle at the site of a car bomb attack in the city of Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jaafer Abed</p>

<p>A man stands at the site of a car bomb attack in the city of Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jaafer Abed</p>

<p>Residents inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Residents inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Youths gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the Hurriya District in Baghdad July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash</p>

<p>Residents inspect the site of a car bomb attack in the Hurriya District in Baghdad July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash</p>

<p>Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the Hurriya District in Baghdad July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash</p>

<p>Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the Hurriya District in Baghdad July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash</p>

