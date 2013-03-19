Iraq now
An Iraqi librarian looks at one of the thousands of books available at the central library in Basra, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2013. Ten years ago this week, British forces entered Iraq's second city, Basra, as part of the U.S.-led invasion of the country. Known locally as a cultural hero, librarian Alia Baqer moved to rescue the contents of Basra's central library before everything was lost. "At the beginning of the war on Iraq, the governor (of Basra) took the library over as a headquarters for himself and his guards, mounting machine guns on top of the building. So, we asked the governor if we could take the important books to our homes, but he rejected the idea. Eventually we took the responsibility ourselves to transfer the books, without the governor's approval," Baqer said. Baqer moved about 30,000 books out of the city's central library to a neighbouring restaurant and later to her home, before the looting and burning of the library during the first days of the U.S.-invasion of Iraq began. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A supporter of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr takes part in a rally, which the participants said was against sectarianism and injustice, in Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
A supporter of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr takes part in a rally, which the participants said was against sectarianism and injustice, in Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
An Iraqi Kurd resident visits the cemetery for victims of the 1988 chemical attack in the Kurdish town of Halabja, near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. Iraqi Kurds marked the 25th anniversary of the chemical attack on the northern Iraqi city of Halabja by Saddam Hussein's forces. Up to 5,000 people may have been killed by chemical gas, villages were razed and thousands of Kurds were forced into camps during the 1988 Anfal genocidal campaign against Iraqi Kurds. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A memorial for victims of the 1988 chemical attack is pictured at the cemetery for the victims in the Kurdish town of Halabja, near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A memorial for victims of the 1988 chemical attack is pictured at the cemetery for the victims in the Kurdish town of Halabja, near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A freed detainee greets his mother outside al-Rusafa prison in Baghdad, February 28, 2013. Iraq's government released more than 160 prisoners held under anti-terrorism laws as a goodwill gesture to try to appease Sunni Muslim demonstrators who are staging protests against Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A man paddles his boat at the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A man paddles his boat at the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqis shop for gifts for Valentine's Day in Baghdad February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Iraqis shop for gifts for Valentine's Day in Baghdad February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A man collects Terfeziaceae, or desert truffles, in a desert south of Samawa, 270 km (168 miles) south of Baghdad February 10, 2013. Truffles are expensive at $45 per kilogram, and are considered a delicacy in Iraq. Men search for truffles, which can be found between the months of February and March, by themselves in the remote areas of the desert. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Iraqi fans watch the soccer match between Iraq and Indonesia during the first round of Group C in the Asian Cup 2015 in Australia, at a coffee shop in Baghdad February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Iraqi fans watch the soccer match between Iraq and Indonesia during the first round of Group C in the Asian Cup 2015 in Australia, at a coffee shop in Baghdad February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A man is reflected in a mirror (R) as he shaves at a public "Hamaam" (bath house) in Baghdad January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A man is reflected in a mirror (R) as he shaves at a public "Hamaam" (bath house) in Baghdad January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Iraqi police search Shi'ite pilgrims at the entrance to the Imam Hussein shrine during the Shi'ite religious ceremony of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Iraqi police search Shi'ite pilgrims at the entrance to the Imam Hussein shrine during the Shi'ite religious ceremony of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Iraqi Sunni Muslims wave the old Iraqi national flag during an anti-government demonstration in Falluja, 50 km (30 miles) west of Baghdad, December 28, 2012. Tens of thousands of protesters from Iraq's Sunni Muslim minority poured onto the streets after prayers in a show of force against Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, keeping up a week-old blockade of a highway. Around 60,000 people blocked the main road through the city of Falluja, setting fire to the Iranian flag and shouting "out, out Iran! Baghdad stays free" and "Maliki you coward, don't take your advice from Iran". Many Sunnis, whose community dominated Iraq until the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, accuse Maliki of refusing to share power and of favoring Shi'ite, non-Arab neighbor Iran. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A woman works out on a treadmill at a gym in Baghdad December 2, 2012. Inssam, the owner of the gym, said she had noticed an increase in the number of women working out at the gym recently, a trend which she attributed to the influx of Western television programmes into the country after 2003. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A man stands amid debris after a bomb attack in the Shuala district of Baghdad November 28, 2012. Three car bombings killed 23 Shi'ite Muslims during mourning processions in the Iraqi capital Baghdad , police and hospital sources said. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Widows learn how to use computers at a widows training and development center in Baghdad, November 13, 2012. Baghdad's Widows Training and Development Centre offers training to improve employment prospects for widows and help enable them to set up their own businesses to support their families. Established in 2006 and funded by a number of international charities, the centre has initiated a number of training and awareness workshops to support widows and orphans financially, socially and psychologically. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An Iraqi instructor teaches a widow how to use a blood pressure device at widows training and development center in Baghdad, November 12, 2012. Widows work on sewing machine at a widows training and development center in Baghdad, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Pilgrims burn a tent during the religious festival of Ashura in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, November 25, 2012. The festival, commemorated by Shi'ite Muslims, marks the martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hussein. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammad
Shi'ite Iraqi men covered in blood take part in the Ashura procession in Baghdad's Sadr City, November 24, 2012. Shi'ite Muslims beat themselves during Ashura with steel-tipped flails or slash their bodies with knives to mark the death anniversary of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A vendor shows how to use wireless Internet to a customer at an Internet shop in Baghdad November 10, 2012. Iraqi telecommunications operators have warned that government plans to charge for the extra spectrum which they need to launch long-awaited 3G services could slow Internet adoption and economic growth. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A fisherman pulls his net out of the water during sunset at the village of Habaniya, 85 km (52 miles) west of Baghdad, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A fisherman pulls his net out of the water during sunset at the village of Habaniya, 85 km (52 miles) west of Baghdad, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Iraqi bikers perform during a biker show on Abu Nawas Street in Baghdad October 19, 2012. Youthful rebellion and American biker style clash with conservative mores in Iraq, a country where just a few years ago militias imposed their own radical Islamic views at gunpoint. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A man works at his shop selling traditional handmade copperware in a market in Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A man works at his shop selling traditional handmade copperware in a market in Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A worker adjusts a pipe at the Nassiriya oilfield in Nassiriya, 300km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad,September 8, 2012. Production from Iraq's southern oilfields is at 2.5 million barrels per day as the country edges closer to becoming the world's biggest source of new supplies over the next few years, a senior Iraqi oil official said. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
People visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, August 20, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi
Residents drive motorised floats in a pool as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Residents drive motorised floats in a pool as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Customers shop for clothes at a clothing store in Baghdad's Karrada district August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Customers shop for clothes at a clothing store in Baghdad's Karrada district August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Kurdish Peshmerga troops are deployed in the area near the northern Iraqi border with Syria, which lies in an area disputed by Baghdad and the Kurdish region of Ninawa province, August 6, 2012. Beneath the green, white and red Kurdistan flag, Kurdish Peshmerga troops keep watch from hastily built earthen barricades on soldiers of the Iraqi national army dug in less than a kilometer away along a desolate stretch of road. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Residents take a stroll in Abu Nawas park in Baghdad June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Residents take a stroll in Abu Nawas park in Baghdad June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Shi'ite pilgrims pray at the Shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 15, 2012. Thousands of people visited the shrine of Kadhim, one of Shi'ite Islam's 12 imams, in the Iraqi capital. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Shi'ite pilgrims pray at the Shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 15, 2012. Thousands of people visited the shrine of Kadhim, one of Shi'ite Islam's 12 imams, in the Iraqi capital. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Visitors gather in front of a replica of the Ishtar Gate of Ancient Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Visitors gather in front of a replica of the Ishtar Gate of Ancient Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Men smoke water pipes at the Shabandar Cafe in Baghdad May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Men smoke water pipes at the Shabandar Cafe in Baghdad May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A boy transfers mattresses on a cart in Mosul, 390km (240 miles) north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A boy transfers mattresses on a cart in Mosul, 390km (240 miles) north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
