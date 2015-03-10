Iraq retakes strategic town
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi walk with his weapon in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. Iraqi troops and militias drove Islamic State insurgents out of the town of al-Alam, clearing a final hurdle before a planned assault on Saddam...more
Iraqi security forces and militias known as Hashid Shaabi stand with their weapons in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Armored vehicles of Iraqi security forces with militias known as Hashid Shaabi are driven past smoke arising from a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Militias known as Hashid Shaabi walk with their weapons in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Militias known as Hashid Shaabi inspect a destroyed vehicle of the Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Militias known as Hashid Shaabi stand with their weapons in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces inspect a building used by Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Residents welcome a relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A resident welcomes a relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed building with a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, is seen in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A woman with a weapon and the Iraqi flag welcomes her relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. The Arabic characters read, "God is the greatest". REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Residents welcome a relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A resident welcomes a relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi kneels as he celebrates victory next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces inspect a destroyed vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters ride an armoured vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Shi'ite fighter stands with his weapon in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi officers inspects a map on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Rubbish Rio
The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.
Syria's cave hideouts
Rebels and refugees try to find shelter from war.
The State of Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton plans to address her use of private email during her time at the U.S. State Department in a press conference following a speech at the United...
Myanmar police clash with protesters
Myanmar police break up a week long protest calling for academic freedom.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.