Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 16, 2011 | 4:20am IST

Iraq retrospective

<p>An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes, March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes, March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, December 16, 2011

An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes, March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 39
<p>An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra, March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen</p>

An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra, March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Friday, December 16, 2011

An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra, March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Close
2 / 39
<p>A body of Iraqi man lies by the road side north of Al Nassiriyah, March 25, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A body of Iraqi man lies by the road side north of Al Nassiriyah, March 25, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, December 16, 2011

A body of Iraqi man lies by the road side north of Al Nassiriyah, March 25, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 39
<p>A US Army combat engineer, with Psalm 23 written on his kevlar, bows his head as he takes a short rest after securing an important two lane bridge over the Euphrates river, outside Baghdad, April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

A US Army combat engineer, with Psalm 23 written on his kevlar, bows his head as he takes a short rest after securing an important two lane bridge over the Euphrates river, outside Baghdad, April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, December 16, 2011

A US Army combat engineer, with Psalm 23 written on his kevlar, bows his head as he takes a short rest after securing an important two lane bridge over the Euphrates river, outside Baghdad, April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
4 / 39
<p>U.S. Marines from Lima Company, a part of a 7-th Marine Regiment, walk in front of the Martyrs Monument, during the operation of securing the center of Baghdad, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Oleg Popov</p>

U.S. Marines from Lima Company, a part of a 7-th Marine Regiment, walk in front of the Martyrs Monument, during the operation of securing the center of Baghdad, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Friday, December 16, 2011

U.S. Marines from Lima Company, a part of a 7-th Marine Regiment, walk in front of the Martyrs Monument, during the operation of securing the center of Baghdad, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Close
5 / 39
<p>A U.S. soldier watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A U.S. soldier watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, December 16, 2011

A U.S. soldier watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 39
<p>US Marines kick in a door while securing a building next to the main hospital in central Baghdad, which will be used as a temporary Iraqi police headquarters, April 15, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen </p>

US Marines kick in a door while securing a building next to the main hospital in central Baghdad, which will be used as a temporary Iraqi police headquarters, April 15, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Friday, December 16, 2011

US Marines kick in a door while securing a building next to the main hospital in central Baghdad, which will be used as a temporary Iraqi police headquarters, April 15, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Close
7 / 39
<p>A U.S. soldier and Iraqi policeman search a room as an Iraqi child sleeps on the bed during a joint raid by the 401 Military Police Company of the U.S. army and the Iraqi police in Tikrit, northwest of Baghdad, September 29, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

A U.S. soldier and Iraqi policeman search a room as an Iraqi child sleeps on the bed during a joint raid by the 401 Military Police Company of the U.S. army and the Iraqi police in Tikrit, northwest of Baghdad, September 29, 2003. REUTERS/Arko...more

Friday, December 16, 2011

A U.S. soldier and Iraqi policeman search a room as an Iraqi child sleeps on the bed during a joint raid by the 401 Military Police Company of the U.S. army and the Iraqi police in Tikrit, northwest of Baghdad, September 29, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
8 / 39
<p>Soldiers with the 3/21 of the U.S. Army's Stryker Brigade secure a police station which had been over-run by insurgents during heavy fighting in Mosul, November 19, 2004. REUTERS/Bob Strong </p>

Soldiers with the 3/21 of the U.S. Army's Stryker Brigade secure a police station which had been over-run by insurgents during heavy fighting in Mosul, November 19, 2004. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Friday, December 16, 2011

Soldiers with the 3/21 of the U.S. Army's Stryker Brigade secure a police station which had been over-run by insurgents during heavy fighting in Mosul, November 19, 2004. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
9 / 39
<p>A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba, November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba, November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, December 16, 2011

A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba, November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 39
<p>U.S. soldiers pray during a memorial service for late PFC Allen Brenton Jaynes from Texas, in the U.S. forces army camp in Baghdad, January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Erik de Castro </p>

U.S. soldiers pray during a memorial service for late PFC Allen Brenton Jaynes from Texas, in the U.S. forces army camp in Baghdad, January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Friday, December 16, 2011

U.S. soldiers pray during a memorial service for late PFC Allen Brenton Jaynes from Texas, in the U.S. forces army camp in Baghdad, January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Close
11 / 39
<p>An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad, May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad, May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, December 16, 2011

An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad, May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 39
<p>A frame grab taken from website video May 2004 footage shows a man, who identified himself as Nick Berg of Philadelphia seated in front of his five masked captors moments before he was executed. REUTERS/Reuters TV </p>

A frame grab taken from website video May 2004 footage shows a man, who identified himself as Nick Berg of Philadelphia seated in front of his five masked captors moments before he was executed. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Friday, December 16, 2011

A frame grab taken from website video May 2004 footage shows a man, who identified himself as Nick Berg of Philadelphia seated in front of his five masked captors moments before he was executed. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
13 / 39
<p>U.S. Marine platoon Gunnery Sergeant, Ryan P. Shane (C), from the 1st Battalion of the 8th Marine Regiment and another member of 1/8 pull a fatally wounded comrade to safety while under fire during a military operation in Falluja, December 17, 2004. Seconds later Sgt. Shane was also injured by nearby enemy fire. REUTERS/HO/USMC/Cpl. Joel A. Chaverri </p>

U.S. Marine platoon Gunnery Sergeant, Ryan P. Shane (C), from the 1st Battalion of the 8th Marine Regiment and another member of 1/8 pull a fatally wounded comrade to safety while under fire during a military operation in Falluja, December 17, 2004....more

Friday, December 16, 2011

U.S. Marine platoon Gunnery Sergeant, Ryan P. Shane (C), from the 1st Battalion of the 8th Marine Regiment and another member of 1/8 pull a fatally wounded comrade to safety while under fire during a military operation in Falluja, December 17, 2004. Seconds later Sgt. Shane was also injured by nearby enemy fire. REUTERS/HO/USMC/Cpl. Joel A. Chaverri

Close
14 / 39
<p>A group of Iraqi boys gather to watch smoke billowing from burning oil on the outskirts of the town of Baiji, north of Baghdad, March 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sabah Hamid </p>

A group of Iraqi boys gather to watch smoke billowing from burning oil on the outskirts of the town of Baiji, north of Baghdad, March 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sabah Hamid

Friday, December 16, 2011

A group of Iraqi boys gather to watch smoke billowing from burning oil on the outskirts of the town of Baiji, north of Baghdad, March 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sabah Hamid

Close
15 / 39
<p>An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, December 16, 2011

An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
16 / 39
<p>A U.S. helicopter patrols the area around Baghdad, November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

A U.S. helicopter patrols the area around Baghdad, November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, December 16, 2011

A U.S. helicopter patrols the area around Baghdad, November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
17 / 39
<p>A man looks at the shattered windshield of a car after a bomb attack outside a Sunni mosque in Baghdad, July 7, 2006. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz </p>

A man looks at the shattered windshield of a car after a bomb attack outside a Sunni mosque in Baghdad, July 7, 2006. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Friday, December 16, 2011

A man looks at the shattered windshield of a car after a bomb attack outside a Sunni mosque in Baghdad, July 7, 2006. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Close
18 / 39
<p>Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein argues with prosecutors while testifying during cross-examination at his trial in Baghdad's Green Zone, April 5, 2006. REUTERS/David Furst/Pool</p>

Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein argues with prosecutors while testifying during cross-examination at his trial in Baghdad's Green Zone, April 5, 2006. REUTERS/David Furst/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein argues with prosecutors while testifying during cross-examination at his trial in Baghdad's Green Zone, April 5, 2006. REUTERS/David Furst/Pool

Close
19 / 39
<p>A U.S. soldier displays the picture of the dead Al Qaeda leader in Iraq, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, during a news conference at the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz </p>

A U.S. soldier displays the picture of the dead Al Qaeda leader in Iraq, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, during a news conference at the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Friday, December 16, 2011

A U.S. soldier displays the picture of the dead Al Qaeda leader in Iraq, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, during a news conference at the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Close
20 / 39
<p>An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba, June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba, June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, December 16, 2011

An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba, June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
21 / 39
<p>A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad, February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz </p>

A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad, February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Friday, December 16, 2011

A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad, February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Close
22 / 39
<p>U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a checkpoint in north Baghdad, June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a checkpoint in north Baghdad, June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, December 16, 2011

U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a checkpoint in north Baghdad, June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
23 / 39
<p>U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, December 16, 2011

U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
24 / 39
<p>A U.S. flag with greetings from home is decorated in an emergency room of the 28th Combat Support hospital in the Green Zone in Baghdad, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A U.S. flag with greetings from home is decorated in an emergency room of the 28th Combat Support hospital in the Green Zone in Baghdad, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, December 16, 2011

A U.S. flag with greetings from home is decorated in an emergency room of the 28th Combat Support hospital in the Green Zone in Baghdad, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
25 / 39
<p>An Iraqi man unbuttons his shirt as U.S. soldiers point their laser sights on him during an operation near Baiji oil refinery, December 24, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong </p>

An Iraqi man unbuttons his shirt as U.S. soldiers point their laser sights on him during an operation near Baiji oil refinery, December 24, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Friday, December 16, 2011

An Iraqi man unbuttons his shirt as U.S. soldiers point their laser sights on him during an operation near Baiji oil refinery, December 24, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
26 / 39
<p>Men try to push a vehicle away from the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Baghdad, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Men try to push a vehicle away from the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Baghdad, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, December 16, 2011

Men try to push a vehicle away from the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Baghdad, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
27 / 39
<p>An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighbourhood of Mosul, June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighbourhood of Mosul, June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo...more

Friday, December 16, 2011

An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighbourhood of Mosul, June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
28 / 39
<p>Sgt. Joseph Crandell of the U.S. 1st Armored Divison holds his seven month old daughter Lena for the first time as he hugs his wife Layla during a welcome home ceremony at the home base in Wiesbaden, Germany, November 25, 2008. The soldiers were returning from a 15 month deployment to Iraq. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Sgt. Joseph Crandell of the U.S. 1st Armored Divison holds his seven month old daughter Lena for the first time as he hugs his wife Layla during a welcome home ceremony at the home base in Wiesbaden, Germany, November 25, 2008. The soldiers were...more

Friday, December 16, 2011

Sgt. Joseph Crandell of the U.S. 1st Armored Divison holds his seven month old daughter Lena for the first time as he hugs his wife Layla during a welcome home ceremony at the home base in Wiesbaden, Germany, November 25, 2008. The soldiers were returning from a 15 month deployment to Iraq. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
29 / 39
<p>Iraqi police remove a suicide vest from a teenage Iraqi girl in Baquba, August 24, 2008. REUTERS/Iraqi Police</p>

Iraqi police remove a suicide vest from a teenage Iraqi girl in Baquba, August 24, 2008. REUTERS/Iraqi Police

Friday, December 16, 2011

Iraqi police remove a suicide vest from a teenage Iraqi girl in Baquba, August 24, 2008. REUTERS/Iraqi Police

Close
30 / 39
<p>U.S. soldiers stand near the Swords of Qadisiyah monument in Baghdad, March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz </p>

U.S. soldiers stand near the Swords of Qadisiyah monument in Baghdad, March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Friday, December 16, 2011

U.S. soldiers stand near the Swords of Qadisiyah monument in Baghdad, March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Close
31 / 39
<p>The grandmother and other relatives mourn during a funeral for a neighbourhood patrol member killed by a bomb planted on their vehicle, in northern Baghdad, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Omar Obeidi (IRAQ)</p>

The grandmother and other relatives mourn during a funeral for a neighbourhood patrol member killed by a bomb planted on their vehicle, in northern Baghdad, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Omar Obeidi (IRAQ)

Friday, December 16, 2011

The grandmother and other relatives mourn during a funeral for a neighbourhood patrol member killed by a bomb planted on their vehicle, in northern Baghdad, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Omar Obeidi (IRAQ)

Close
32 / 39
<p>A U.S. soldier waves to residents at the newly-opened Mithaq swimming pool in Baghdad's Sadr City, August 30, 2008. REUTERS/ Thaier al-Sudani</p>

A U.S. soldier waves to residents at the newly-opened Mithaq swimming pool in Baghdad's Sadr City, August 30, 2008. REUTERS/ Thaier al-Sudani

Friday, December 16, 2011

A U.S. soldier waves to residents at the newly-opened Mithaq swimming pool in Baghdad's Sadr City, August 30, 2008. REUTERS/ Thaier al-Sudani

Close
33 / 39
<p>Smoke rises near the Iraqi Ministry of Justice, shortly after a blast, in Baghdad, October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Smoke rises near the Iraqi Ministry of Justice, shortly after a blast, in Baghdad, October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, December 16, 2011

Smoke rises near the Iraqi Ministry of Justice, shortly after a blast, in Baghdad, October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
34 / 39
<p>Iraqi soldiers look at a former colleague as he runs with a new prosthetic leg during the opening of an Iraqi military hospital in Baghdad, January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen </p>

Iraqi soldiers look at a former colleague as he runs with a new prosthetic leg during the opening of an Iraqi military hospital in Baghdad, January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Friday, December 16, 2011

Iraqi soldiers look at a former colleague as he runs with a new prosthetic leg during the opening of an Iraqi military hospital in Baghdad, January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
35 / 39
<p>A boy jumps into the Tigris river for a swim in Baghdad's Adhamiya District, northern Baghdad, July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A boy jumps into the Tigris river for a swim in Baghdad's Adhamiya District, northern Baghdad, July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, December 16, 2011

A boy jumps into the Tigris river for a swim in Baghdad's Adhamiya District, northern Baghdad, July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
36 / 39
<p>Residents gather at the Shorja wholesale market during a sandstorm in Baghdad, June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

Residents gather at the Shorja wholesale market during a sandstorm in Baghdad, June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Friday, December 16, 2011

Residents gather at the Shorja wholesale market during a sandstorm in Baghdad, June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
37 / 39
<p>A line of Strykers convoy as part of the 4th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division's last patrol through Iraq, as they leave for Kuwait, in the early hours of August 16, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Sgt. Kimberly Johnson</p>

A line of Strykers convoy as part of the 4th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division's last patrol through Iraq, as they leave for Kuwait, in the early hours of August 16, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Sgt. Kimberly Johnson

Friday, December 16, 2011

A line of Strykers convoy as part of the 4th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division's last patrol through Iraq, as they leave for Kuwait, in the early hours of August 16, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Sgt. Kimberly Johnson

Close
38 / 39
<p>U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, December 16, 2011

U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Live like Madoff

Live like Madoff

Next Slideshows

Scotland's isolated isle

Scotland's isolated isle

Out Skerries is a tiny, treeless island off Scotland where the population is just 65.

15 Dec 2011
Transsexual Air

Transsexual Air

A Thai airline is recruiting transsexual flight attendants. The airline said the qualifications were the same as that required of female flight attendants,...

15 Dec 2011
Acid attack victims

Acid attack victims

Those living with the permanent scars of an acid attack.

15 Dec 2011
Syrian uprising

Syrian uprising

A look inside Syria as mass protests against President Bashar al-Assad give way to armed rebellion.

09 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast