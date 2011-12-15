Iraq retrospective
An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes, March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra, March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
A body of Iraqi man lies by the road side north of Al Nassiriyah, March 25, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A US Army combat engineer, with Psalm 23 written on his kevlar, bows his head as he takes a short rest after securing an important two lane bridge over the Euphrates river, outside Baghdad, April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
U.S. Marines from Lima Company, a part of a 7-th Marine Regiment, walk in front of the Martyrs Monument, during the operation of securing the center of Baghdad, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
A U.S. soldier watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
US Marines kick in a door while securing a building next to the main hospital in central Baghdad, which will be used as a temporary Iraqi police headquarters, April 15, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
A U.S. soldier and Iraqi policeman search a room as an Iraqi child sleeps on the bed during a joint raid by the 401 Military Police Company of the U.S. army and the Iraqi police in Tikrit, northwest of Baghdad, September 29, 2003. REUTERS/Arko...more
Soldiers with the 3/21 of the U.S. Army's Stryker Brigade secure a police station which had been over-run by insurgents during heavy fighting in Mosul, November 19, 2004. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba, November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. soldiers pray during a memorial service for late PFC Allen Brenton Jaynes from Texas, in the U.S. forces army camp in Baghdad, January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad, May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A frame grab taken from website video May 2004 footage shows a man, who identified himself as Nick Berg of Philadelphia seated in front of his five masked captors moments before he was executed. REUTERS/Reuters TV
U.S. Marine platoon Gunnery Sergeant, Ryan P. Shane (C), from the 1st Battalion of the 8th Marine Regiment and another member of 1/8 pull a fatally wounded comrade to safety while under fire during a military operation in Falluja, December 17, 2004....more
A group of Iraqi boys gather to watch smoke billowing from burning oil on the outskirts of the town of Baiji, north of Baghdad, March 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sabah Hamid
An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A U.S. helicopter patrols the area around Baghdad, November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man looks at the shattered windshield of a car after a bomb attack outside a Sunni mosque in Baghdad, July 7, 2006. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz
Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein argues with prosecutors while testifying during cross-examination at his trial in Baghdad's Green Zone, April 5, 2006. REUTERS/David Furst/Pool
A U.S. soldier displays the picture of the dead Al Qaeda leader in Iraq, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, during a news conference at the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz
An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba, June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad, February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz
U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a checkpoint in north Baghdad, June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A U.S. flag with greetings from home is decorated in an emergency room of the 28th Combat Support hospital in the Green Zone in Baghdad, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Iraqi man unbuttons his shirt as U.S. soldiers point their laser sights on him during an operation near Baiji oil refinery, December 24, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Men try to push a vehicle away from the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Baghdad, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighbourhood of Mosul, June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo...more
Sgt. Joseph Crandell of the U.S. 1st Armored Divison holds his seven month old daughter Lena for the first time as he hugs his wife Layla during a welcome home ceremony at the home base in Wiesbaden, Germany, November 25, 2008. The soldiers were...more
Iraqi police remove a suicide vest from a teenage Iraqi girl in Baquba, August 24, 2008. REUTERS/Iraqi Police
U.S. soldiers stand near the Swords of Qadisiyah monument in Baghdad, March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz
The grandmother and other relatives mourn during a funeral for a neighbourhood patrol member killed by a bomb planted on their vehicle, in northern Baghdad, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Omar Obeidi (IRAQ)
A U.S. soldier waves to residents at the newly-opened Mithaq swimming pool in Baghdad's Sadr City, August 30, 2008. REUTERS/ Thaier al-Sudani
Smoke rises near the Iraqi Ministry of Justice, shortly after a blast, in Baghdad, October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi soldiers look at a former colleague as he runs with a new prosthetic leg during the opening of an Iraqi military hospital in Baghdad, January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A boy jumps into the Tigris river for a swim in Baghdad's Adhamiya District, northern Baghdad, July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents gather at the Shorja wholesale market during a sandstorm in Baghdad, June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A line of Strykers convoy as part of the 4th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division's last patrol through Iraq, as they leave for Kuwait, in the early hours of August 16, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Sgt. Kimberly Johnson
U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
