Iraq since the withdrawl
A man wounded in a bomb attack is treated at a hospital in Kerbala, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2012. . REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
A man wounded in a bomb attack is treated at a hospital in Kerbala, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2012. . REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
An investor uses a pair of binoculars as he looks at an electronic board with stock information at the Iraq Stock Exchange Baghdad, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An investor uses a pair of binoculars as he looks at an electronic board with stock information at the Iraq Stock Exchange Baghdad, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A view of brick factories in the town of Nahrawan east of Baghdad, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A view of brick factories in the town of Nahrawan east of Baghdad, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Men sell birds in Baghdad's Ghazil pet market, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Men sell birds in Baghdad's Ghazil pet market, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Garbage collectors look for recyclable waste at a dump site in Tikrit, north of Baghdad, February 16, 2012. The collectors search and sell metals, plastics, cardboard and papers, and earn about $2 per day. REUTERS/Stringer
Garbage collectors look for recyclable waste at a dump site in Tikrit, north of Baghdad, February 16, 2012. The collectors search and sell metals, plastics, cardboard and papers, and earn about $2 per day. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman brings a suspected militant for interrogation at police headquarters in Mosul, north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A policeman brings a suspected militant for interrogation at police headquarters in Mosul, north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A traffic policeman directs vehicles during a sandstorm in central Baghdad, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A traffic policeman directs vehicles during a sandstorm in central Baghdad, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A boy transfers mattresses on a cart in Mosul, north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A boy transfers mattresses on a cart in Mosul, north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Soldiers march during their graduation ceremony at a military base in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Soldiers march during their graduation ceremony at a military base in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Boys wounded in a car bomb attack are seen after treatment at a primary school in Mussayab, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Boys wounded in a car bomb attack are seen after treatment at a primary school in Mussayab, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
A man stands amid debris after a bomb attack in northern Baghdad, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer )
A man stands amid debris after a bomb attack in northern Baghdad, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer )
Supporters of anti-U.S. Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr wave Iraqi flags during a rally in Baghdad, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Supporters of anti-U.S. Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr wave Iraqi flags during a rally in Baghdad, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Men take a shower in a traditional Turkish bath in Samawa, south of Baghdad, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Men take a shower in a traditional Turkish bath in Samawa, south of Baghdad, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Visitors enter the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Visitors enter the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A wounded boy and his father lie for treatment at a hospital after bomb attacks occurred in Sadr city in northeastern Baghdad, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
A wounded boy and his father lie for treatment at a hospital after bomb attacks occurred in Sadr city in northeastern Baghdad, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
A bullet-riddled vehicle belonging to militants is seen at the site of an attack in Haditha, northwest of Baghdad, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A bullet-riddled vehicle belonging to militants is seen at the site of an attack in Haditha, northwest of Baghdad, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a bomb attack, during a funeral in Samarra, north of Baghdad as a sandstorm rages, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi
Residents pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a bomb attack, during a funeral in Samarra, north of Baghdad as a sandstorm rages, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala to mark Arbain in Baghdad's Doura District, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala to mark Arbain in Baghdad's Doura District, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi civil defence personnel and people gather at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi civil defence personnel and people gather at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands in an empty cell during a media tour arranged by Iraqi authorities at a prison, known as Camp Honor, inside Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A man stands in an empty cell during a media tour arranged by Iraqi authorities at a prison, known as Camp Honor, inside Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
People gather near Abu Hanifa mosque during a celebration ceremony to mark the withdrawal of U.S. forces, in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
People gather near Abu Hanifa mosque during a celebration ceremony to mark the withdrawal of U.S. forces, in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Residents bleed as they wait for treatment at a hospital after a bomb attack in Baghdad, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents bleed as they wait for treatment at a hospital after a bomb attack in Baghdad, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Women mourn during a funeral of a victim who was killed in one of Thursday's bomb attacks before burial at a cemetery in Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Abu Shish
Women mourn during a funeral of a victim who was killed in one of Thursday's bomb attacks before burial at a cemetery in Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Abu Shish
A soldier's boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A soldier's boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Next Slideshows
Myanmar's Rohingyas
Daily life of the minority Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.
Street photography: Spain
Daily life on the streets of the indebted euro zone nation.
Kashmir
Glimpses of life as it goes on in an often trouble-hit Kashmir.
Anti-Putin protests
Thousands of Russians chanted "Russia will be free" in a march through Moscow, protesting against President Vladimir Putin and his tough new tactics.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.