Iraq vs. ISIS
Shiite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Bayji, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Mourners react during the funeral of a fighter who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Baiji, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries ride in military vehicles in Nibai, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged mosque is seen amidst destroyed vehicles and other debris in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in Ramadi, cross a bridge on the outskirts of Baghdad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries walk with their weapons in Nibai, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A car is engulfed by flames during clashes in the city of Ramadi, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces defend their headquarters against attacks by Islamic State extremists in the eastern part of Ramadi in Anbar province, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Mourners grieve over the coffin during the funeral of policemen, killed by a tank rigged with explosives, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a car bomb attack on the outskirt of Diyala province, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter stands guard on top of a building on the outskirts of Diyala province, north of Baghdad, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries and members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamist State flag which they pulled down in Nibai, in Anbar province, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Hashid Shaabi forces ride in a vehicle as smoke rises in shops at al-Qadisiya neighborhood, north of Tikrit, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters walk through destroyed houses, which were freed by them from Islamic State fighters, in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A destroyed Shi'ite mosque is seen on the outskirts of Diyala province, north of Baghdad, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
