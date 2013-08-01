Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 1, 2013 | 8:05pm IST

Iraq war: Iconic images

<p>U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 01, 2013

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 20
<p>An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thursday, August 01, 2013

An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
2 / 20
<p>Mays, a young Iraqi Shi'ite girl, cries after a mortar shell which landed outside the family's home in a Najaf residential area injured her uncle August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Ali Jasim</p>

Mays, a young Iraqi Shi'ite girl, cries after a mortar shell which landed outside the family's home in a Najaf residential area injured her uncle August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Ali Jasim

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Mays, a young Iraqi Shi'ite girl, cries after a mortar shell which landed outside the family's home in a Najaf residential area injured her uncle August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Ali Jasim

Close
3 / 20
<p>An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade patrol search for illegal fuel sellers in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade patrol search for illegal fuel sellers in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 01, 2013

An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade patrol search for illegal fuel sellers in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 20
<p>A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz</p>

A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Close
5 / 20
<p>An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 01, 2013

An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 20
<p>President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 20
<p>U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, August 01, 2013

U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 20
<p>An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen</p>

An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Thursday, August 01, 2013

An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Close
9 / 20
<p>U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Thursday, August 01, 2013

U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Close
10 / 20
<p>U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad's Firdaus Square, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad's Firdaus Square, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 01, 2013

U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad's Firdaus Square, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 20
<p>An Iraqi woman watches U.N. weapons inspectors leave Saddam airport in Baghdad March 18, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An Iraqi woman watches U.N. weapons inspectors leave Saddam airport in Baghdad March 18, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 01, 2013

An Iraqi woman watches U.N. weapons inspectors leave Saddam airport in Baghdad March 18, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 20
<p>An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba early June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba early June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 01, 2013

An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba early June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 20
<p>A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba early November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba early November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba early November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 20
<p>An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighborhood of Mosul June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighborhood of Mosul June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo...more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighborhood of Mosul June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
15 / 20
<p>U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 01, 2013

U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
16 / 20
<p>Policemen cry during a funeral of their colleague a day after a bomb attack in Baghdad's Jihad district November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik</p>

Policemen cry during a funeral of their colleague a day after a bomb attack in Baghdad's Jihad district November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Policemen cry during a funeral of their colleague a day after a bomb attack in Baghdad's Jihad district November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Close
17 / 20
<p>Staff Sgt. Keith Fidler kisses his wife Cynthia, as their son Kolin looks on, during a homecoming ceremony in New York, April 8, 2011 for the New York Army National Guard's 442nd Military Police Company's return from Iraq. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Staff Sgt. Keith Fidler kisses his wife Cynthia, as their son Kolin looks on, during a homecoming ceremony in New York, April 8, 2011 for the New York Army National Guard's 442nd Military Police Company's return from Iraq. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Staff Sgt. Keith Fidler kisses his wife Cynthia, as their son Kolin looks on, during a homecoming ceremony in New York, April 8, 2011 for the New York Army National Guard's 442nd Military Police Company's return from Iraq. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 20
<p>U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a check point in north Baghdad June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a check point in north Baghdad June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 01, 2013

U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a check point in north Baghdad June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 20
<p>An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 01, 2013

An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Berlusconi's women

Berlusconi's women

Next Slideshows

Berlusconi's women

Berlusconi's women

A look at the women linked to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

01 Aug 2013
Floating nomads of Cambodia

Floating nomads of Cambodia

About 100 ethnic Cham families who arrived in Phnom Penh in search of better lives, live on their small boats on a peninsula where the Mekong and Tonle Sap...

01 Aug 2013
Zimbabwe votes

Zimbabwe votes

Zimbabweans vote in large numbers in a fiercely contested election as Morgan Tsvangirai tries for a third time to unseat veteran President Robert Mugabe.

31 Jul 2013
Oil spill hits Thai resort

Oil spill hits Thai resort

An oil spill has blackened beaches at a Thai holiday island, impacting tourism, and threatening to spread to the mainland coast.

31 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures