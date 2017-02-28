Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul
Members of the rapid response forces fire a heavy machine gun during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the rapid response forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A door of an Iraqi special forces vehicle is seen during a battle with Islamic State fighters at an outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi Airforce helicopter fires missiles at Islamic State fighters at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A tank from the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers stand on a street before they search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi security forces member are pictured during a battle with Islamic State's militants West Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers walk on a street before they search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi security forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man speaks to Iraqi Special Forces soldiers as they search his house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi security forces member is pictured during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Members of the rapid response forces fire a heavy machine gun during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi security forces run during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier talks to a woman as he searches with others soldiers for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the rapid response forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi special forces members rests during a battle with Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the rapid response forces participate in a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Iraqi forces advance during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Smoke rises during a battle between Islamic State fighters and Iraqi troops at an outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.
The body of an Islamic State militant lies next to a mosque in Hawi Al- Josaq after Iraqi forces retook it in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi Airforce helicopter deploys flares during a battle with Islamic State fighters at an outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
