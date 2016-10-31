Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Popular Mobilization Forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Popular Mobilization Forces members walk with their weapons before clashes with Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Iraqi special forces police runs for cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Popular Mobilization Forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi special police force stand during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi airforce helicopter fires missiles at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi soldier shows a pamphlet which reads "Wearing beards is compulsory, shaving is prohibited" along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Damaged building and military vehicle are seen days after Iraqi forces clashed with Islamic State militants in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Popular Mobilization Forces members walk with their weapons before clashes with Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi soldiers celebrate beside a dead Islamic State fighter's body along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi soldier runs through the city of Qaraqosh, as troops search for any Islamic State militants still in the area, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Popular Mobilization Forces personnel fire artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Iraqi special forces police runs for cover as he fires his rifle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi soldiers celebrate as they pose with the Islamic State flag along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of Iraqi special forces police gestures during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Popular Mobilization Forces take part in an operation against Islamic State militants south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Popular Mobilization Forces personnel fire artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A vehicle of the Iraqi army drives south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Popular Mobilization Forces prepare to launch a mortar during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Iraqi special forces police fires rifles during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi security forces take part in an operation against Islamic State militants at the al-Shura area, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Federal police forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks through a Milan missile before recapturing from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Smoke raises after Kurdish Peshmerga fighters disabled IED�s and recaptured from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal
A French Dassault Rafale jet receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 tanker aircraft near Iraq. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward
An Iraqi special forces soldier stands beside graffiti, which reads: "The Islamic State will remain", in Bartilla, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier looks inside the entrance of a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a restaurant in Bazwaya, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi security forces take part in an operation against Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaya, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier waves to a group of newly trained police formed from people displaced by Islamic State militants, as the group sits on a truck bound for the frontline of the Mosul offensive against Islamic State, near Bazgirtan....more
Next Slideshows
In charred church near Mosul, Iraqi Christians pray once more
Dozens of Iraqi Christians celebrate mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception for the first time since it was recaptured from Islamic State.
Diwali celebrations
Hindus celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights.
Smog dims shine of Diwali
Delhi wakes up to a smoggy morning after Diwali.
Huma for Hillary
As a long-time aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin is a fixture on the campaign trail.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.