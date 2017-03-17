Edition:
Pictures | Fri Mar 17, 2017 | 9:55pm IST

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member sits in a military vehicle during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces run from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes stop for a check by Iraqi forces, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic state militants from the western part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces are pictured during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police carry civilians, injured while opening a booby-trapped shop in Tayaran district, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State's fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Iraqi boys sit outside their house that was damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces use large camouflage cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
An armored vehicle of federal police drives past destroyed buildings from clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, outside Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Military vehicles of Iraqi federal police are pictured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
