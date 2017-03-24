Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Federal police members carry their weapons as they head to the frontline to fight against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A displaced Iraqi family escape from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police member carries his weapons near the frontline of the battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A flag of Islamic State militants is seen in the top of Mosul's Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State...more
Islamic State sign is pictured in Dawasa district during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqis wait for checks by Iraqi forces in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of federal police carries his weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Federal police members carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members carry their weapons as they walk through a destroyed train station during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
An Iraqi Federal Police member sits in a military vehicle during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces run from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes stop for a check by Iraqi forces, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic state militants from the western part of...more
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces are pictured during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi Federal Police carry civilians, injured while opening a booby-trapped shop in Tayaran district, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State's fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi boys sit outside their house that was damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces use large camouflage cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An armored vehicle of federal police drives past destroyed buildings from clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, outside Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Military vehicles of Iraqi federal police are pictured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
