Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A military vehicle of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) is seen during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes in al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civilians give sweets to security forces in the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes in al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces holds his weapon during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Citizens welcome Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vest during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) stand guard after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) clashes during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) inspect weapons of Islamic State militants during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A cemetery for people who were killed in the clashes is seen at a grave in a schoolyard east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Displaced people cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather near a building of the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
The interior of a burnt building of the University of Mosul is seen during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) search a house, which is next to Mosul University, for Islamic State militants and improvised explosive devices in Al-Andalus. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People go about their day after returning to their homes in the Al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) rests at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Next Slideshows
Business at Trump Tower
Business leaders meet with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower to discuss the new administration's policies.
Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration
Washington rehearses ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.
Confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees
Donald Trump's picks for cabinet positions face tough questioning and protests at their Senate confirmation hearings.
Who's at Davos?
The movers and shakers at the World Economic Forum.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.