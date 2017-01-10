Iraqi forces push further into Mosul
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighbourhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Iraqi rapid response forces fire mortar shells towards Islamic State positions in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up postion at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi army soldiers stand near bodies of Islamic State militants killed during clashes, in Al-shuqaq neighbourhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces inspect a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
The Iraqi army inspects a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighbourhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A military vehicle for the Iraqi army is seen, during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces carry weapons at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi flag flutters at the roof of a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi forces inspect a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced people flee during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Next Slideshows
Trump's inner circle
Donald Trump lays the groundwork to take office, gathering loyal advisers and family to plot his transition strategy and take on senior roles in his...
London at a standstill
Millions of Londoners struggled on their commutes to work on Monday at the start of a week of travel chaos which sees rail networks brought to a standstill by a...
Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes
Priyanka Chopra at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
India this week
Some of our best photos from India released this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.