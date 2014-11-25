Iraqi forces retake ISIS towns
Smoke raises behind an Islamic State flag after Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters took control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter walks past walls painted with the Islamist State flag, after Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi security forces took control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters take part in an intensive security deployment after taking control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
A member of the Iraqi security forces mans a gun during an intensive security deployment after taking control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
Iraqi Shiite fighters hold an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down from the frontlines after taking control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
Members of the Kurdish security forces take part in an intensive security deployment after clashes with Islamic State militants in Jalawla, Diyala province November 23, 2014.
Iraqi Shi'ite fighters pose with an Islamic State flag which they pulled down on the front line in Jalawla, Diyala province, November 23, 2014.
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires his weapon during an intensive security deployment after clashes with Islamic State militants in Saadiya, Diyala province November 23, 2014.
Members of the Kurdish security forces take part in an intensive security deployment after clashes with Islamic State militants in Jalawla, Diyala province November 23, 2014.
A member of the Kurdish "peshmerga" forces takes part in an intensive security deployment after clashes with Islamic State militants in Jalawla, Diyala province November 23, 2014.
