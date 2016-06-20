Iraqi troops enter Falluja
An Iraqi security forces vehicle is seen on a street in the centre of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Islamist State flag which they pulled down at Falluja hospital in center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen on the outskirt of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces launched a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi soldier rests in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi soldier helps civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces gather at Falluja hospital in center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi soldiers gesture in center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A mosque is seen in central Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi army soldiers carry their weapons as they gather in the center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces clash with Islamic State militants in Khadraa neighborhood in Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi army soldiers stand with their weapons in center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi army soldiers carry their weapons as they gather in the center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A helicopter fires weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands next to a drawing on a wall of a flag used by Islamic State militants, south of Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Shi'ite fighters hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down after clashes with IS militants, in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Military vehicles for Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters are seen near Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security officers inspect a map near Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces clash with Islamic State militants near Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization walk past a poster depicting images of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Iraqi security forces puts the Iraqi flag over a building near Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
India this week
Top India photos from the past week.
Vigils for Orlando
Memorials around the world for the victims of the Orlando attack.
Mourning Jo Cox
Britain mourns murdered lawmaker Jo Cox after a man wielding a gun and knife killed the 41-year-old in an attack.
Mumbai vigil for Orlando victims
A vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando was held in Mumbai.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.