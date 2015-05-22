Ireland's gay referendum
Anne Cole holds a gay pride umbrella as she kisses her new husband Vincent Fox after getting married at a registry office in Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Police officers stop to speak to a man sleeping next to a poster in favor of same sex marriage in Temple Bar, central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man sits in front of a window decorated in favour of same sex marriage in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past a poster in favour of same sex marriage in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child walks posters in favour of same sex marriage in Temple Bar, central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks from a Polling centre in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage. May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A homeless person sleeps rough under a poster in favour of same sex marriage on Dame Street, central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A mother votes in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Stickers in favour of same sex marriage are arranged in a heart shape ona window in Temple Bar, central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past a window decorated in favour of same sex marriage in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Gay rights flags hang in the windows of a building in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks from a Polling centre in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage. May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A nun votes in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Yes campaigners take part in a photocall in central Dublin in Ireland May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Yes supporter shows of her campaign badge in central Dublin in Ireland May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of our best photos this week.
Oil spill in California
The aftermath of the pipeline rupture near Santa Barbara.
Ring around the sun
Solar halos, sun dogs, eclipses and other optical phenomena.
Unusual homes
Unique houses in all shapes, sizes and locations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.